Trip Out in the Forest With Wolf Alice in the Video For “Freazy”

Mushroom clouds? Purple dragons snorting marshmallows out of their noses? Moonface and Saucepan man inviting you up into their Faraway Tree? If you’ve ever wondered what tripping out in the forest looks like, then look no further than the latest video from Wolf Alice. There aren’t storybook characters, per-say, nor dragons, but the video for “Freazy” isn’t too far removed from The Wizard of Oz and a spaced-out lucid dream one Noisey Staff Member had after eating some out of date chicken. The whole thing takes place after the band eat some peaches covered in golden glitter and it’s bright, colorful, and suitably trippy.

The band’s out-and-out floating pop moment on “Freazy” follows up the band’s last few releases taken from their Mercury Prize nominated record My Love Is Cool which charted at number 2. Watch the video below. ​

Videos by VICE

Wolf Alice begin their first run of UK dates next March – which will see them play their biggest headline shows to date and end with three nights back to back at The Forum in Kentish Town, London.