Preorder Sony’s Outstanding FX2 Budget, Full-Frame Video Cam

Shooting video is expensive. Anytime I’d be in the field with a video team or a lone videographer on assignment, I’d marvel at how much expensive gear they had to lug out there with them. I’d even feel a little bad, since I could get by doing my job making the words happen with just an old, crap computer and a word processor app.

The price of capturing excellent video continues to drop, though, and as exhibit A I hold up the Sony FX2, a full-frame video camera with a starting price of $2,698 for the body only. It incorporates some spiffy specs that’d normally cost you an arm and a leg, instead of just an arm.

It’ll be available in July 2025, but beginning on Thursday, May 29, you’ll be able to preorder it at Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama to make sure you’ve got one in your hands when it launches.

better quality at a cheaper price

“The FX2 will offer a seamless entry point into the broader Cinema Line range, giving greater cinematic expression to independent creators or small crews needing a versatile camera,” says Sony’s press release from May 28.

Put simply, it’s a budget version of a video camera that trickles down some of the higher-quality features of markedly more expensive video cameras. And while $2,698 is no small chunk of change for a body-only camera, it’s downright affordable for such a full-frame camera.

sony fx2 – credit: Sony

The FX2 is intended to slot in beneath the $3,898 FX3 (body only) and features a 33-megapixel, rear-illuminated Exmor R sensor with up to 15 stops of wide latitude, according to Sony.

sony fx2 – credit: Sony

Further specs include a 3.0-type vari-angle touchscreen LCD, HDMI Type-A terminal capable of outputting up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video and 16-bit RAW files, support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), and a wired LAN via a compatible adapter.