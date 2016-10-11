The People Vs. YG on “Fuck Donald Trump”

YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump​” garnered a lot of attention upon on its release in March. Its video is brushing up on 10 million YouTube views, setting up a G-Eazy and Macklemore-featuring remix​ over the summer and building towards the release of YG’s magnificent second studio LP​, Still Brazy.

In advance of tonight’s town hall presidential debate, we asked YG to dip into the comments section beneath the video in another edition of Noisey’s “The People Vs…” As well as telling a kid that he deserves a free college education for playing the song out at school, YG takes aim at Donald Duck. Fuck Donald Duck.



