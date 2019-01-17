Prepare to Be Broke: Rihanna Is Launching a Luxury Fashion Line

Rihanna’s already conquered music (so many number ones!), sneakers (she was the Creative Director of Puma!) and beauty (Fenty Beauty! It’s good and it’s popular!) but apparently that’s not enough. Women’s Wear Daily is reporting that Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton—aka LVMH, the luxury fashion conglomerate that owns Dior, Celine, Fendi and Givenchy, among others—has approached Rihanna about launching a luxury fashion label under her name. If true, this will be LVMH’s first true brand launch since the 80s. The report also connects the news to the mysterious Fenty-branded sunglasses that Rihanna was spotted wearing the other day, pictured below.

I’ll be honest here: between Fenty Beauty, Tyler the Creator’s sneaker range Golf le Fleur and all the wonderfully miscellaneous musician merchandise popping up these days, I can’t really afford for there to be another fire musician collab out in the world! Let’s pray this one’s a rumour, my dudes! (Just kidding. Kinda?)

