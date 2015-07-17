​Prepare Yourselves, MTV’s “Ibiza Shore” is Coming

If there’s one thing the world needs less than a Pauly D Essential Mix, it’s a version of MTV’s wildly popular Jersey Shore set to take place on the Balearic party mecca of Ibiza.



Well, hide the remote, because following up Geordie Shore (set in Newcastle, UK) and Warsaw Shore (set in Poland), MTV is set to begin filming on Ibiza Shore this August.

On one hand, it’s cool to know that the dinosaur-like MTV operation even knows that Ibiza is a place where things happen. Some plucky intern must have dusted the cobwebs off of Viacom management and whispered into their cochlear implants that dance music exists.

On the other hand, Ibiza has long been wobbling uneasily at the tipping point between jacked up douchebags and actual club culture for eons, and this whole dog ‘n’ pony show threatens to blow the whole operation.

Judging by the looks of the cast shot, Ibiza Shore will feature the same ilk of greased-up farmlife we’re used to seeing on these shows, so a Solomun cameo is unlikely.