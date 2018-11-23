Week on Week: The VICE India Mixtape

Attempting to keep up with new releases is exhausting. And the never-ending quest to discover an act before they hit >1,000 plays on Bandcamp is all but rewarding. Having given up full-time music writing a little while ago, more often than not, I find myself feeling a mix of FOMO and IDGAF about new, local music while compiling my Spotify playlists. With this feature, we (that is, I) aim to put together a weekly mixtape with inputs from VICE India staffers—across all departments—without being a judgemental asshole.

“Insomnia” by IAMX

“You know that time when you’re lying in bed, wanting to sleep, but just can’t seem to shake those billion thoughts out of your head? That’s the perfect time to listen to this song”

– Pratik Patra, Social Media Manager and often found deep in Facebook stats

“Mazedaar” by Daira

“I am subjected to considerable sonic guinea-pigging at home, courtesy the husband. While a lot of the fare makes me work the noise-cancelling headphones overtime, songs from Daira’s newest album Itni Jurrat have turned into insatiable earworms over the past fortnight. My first introduction to this Mumbai rock band’s immense energy, killer compositions, thoughtful songwriting, and lead singer Piyush Kapoor’s powerful vocals was at Ragasthan, earlier this year. Though their theatrical live sets are something else, this album captures a slice of their crazy, primal energy. The music video to “Mazedaar” form the album is kinda the stuff I associate the band with as well: a bit bonkers and a bit absurd, unafraid, and thoroughly mazedaar.”

– Dhvani Solani, Associate Editor and Gujju misfit, tryna play it cool ever-so-often.

“Into The Night” by Santana ft. Chad Kroeger

“The reason for listening to it is because when I was going through an emotional turmoil, this song was the one that in a way made me hope for a better tomorrow. It’s stuck with me since then and now, whenever I feel low this song helps me bounce back. ”

– Aditya Amin, BD Executive and the new guy, so I guess… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

“Nina Cried Power” by Hozier ft. Mavis Staples

“Nina Cried Power: Hozier is love, and he gives a fuck about what’s happening in the world today. All the tracks on his new EP are brilliant (I am biased), but there are two that I cannot get over. Nina Cried Power is a protest song and it makes my skin tingle every time I listen to it. The legendary Mavis Staples and Hozier are worthy agents of disruption. The second track is Nothing Fucks With My Baby. Just give them a listen… Also Shrike… OK, I’ll stop!”

– Arpita De, Associate Producer and kranti-converted-capitalist

“The Remains of Rock and Roll” by Broken Bells

“A lazy afternoon, your favourite book resting by your side, Jameson on the rocks, and “The Remains of Rock and Roll”. What more does one need in life?”

– Veddannt Joshi, Senior Editor and will-work-for-football-Wednesdays

“House of Love” by Robert Plant

“I grew up on a steady diet of Led Zeppelin; we all did, in a pre start-up sleepy Bangalore. As I moved away to bigger cities and other dualities, music took a backseat. In 2014 however, this album popped up on an old school friends’ Whatsapp group and I was hooked again. Plugged back into the matrix of a turbulent adolescence that now felt more calm and comfortable… more grown-up. I love this album and this song that is at once warm, melodic and for the older me that still needs some Led Zep to get by.”

– Cauvery Rajagopal, Head of Branded Content and believer of pitches before bitches

“Evil Favours” by Lo! Peninsula

“The Imphal-based shoegaze trio come as such a fresh breath of air in the current live soundscape of Indian indie that I find myself gasping for more every week. Frontman / guitar player Nitin Shamurailatpam, bassist Avinash Thokchom and drummer Jyotin Elangbam churn together some music that eases right into a lingering Saturday night, or a midweek hunt for motivation. “Evil Favours” is such an ebb-and-flow song; depending on my mood, I’m often angered more, or find some surreal calm in the haunting riff, drony escalation and DIY recording process—truly making it come alive. Honestly, it is hard to pick a favourite off their debut EP. I’ll go with this one for now but you might as well play the whole damn thing.”

– Naman Saraiya, Producer and honestly-not-judging-your-reccos-gaiz

