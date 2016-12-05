President Obama Is Totally Going to Own Kendrick Lamar at Basketball

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Kendrick Lamar and Barack Obama are known admirers of each other’s work, with the two having met at the White House previously. But that friendship will be put to the courts when Kendrick possibly takes on the departing U.S. President in basketball. Speaking to Complex at Art Basel in Miami, Kendrick jokingly challenged Obama to a game in Compton once he finishes up the presidency this coming January.

He gotta work on his jump shot a little bit, get his left hand all the way right. I’ve been trying to bring him out, that’s why I’m throwing shots at him right now. I want him to come to Gonzalez Park, Enterprise Park…

While his chutzpah certainly counts for a lot, Kendrick might be disadvantaged somewhat where it really counts, which means another likely W for Obama. Will this be as legendary a music world basketball rivalry as Lil B vs. Kevin Durant? Let’s wait for the President to respond. Watch the full interview below, with Kendrick elaborating more on what he thinks Obama will do once he leaves the White House.

Phil is definitely not tall enough to beat anyone at basketball.


