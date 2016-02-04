President Obama Says Steph Curry Was “Clowning” on the Wizards, Busts Out Steph Impression

The Golden State Warriors visited the White House this afternoon to celebrate their win in the Finals last year, and President Obama welcomed them with a nice speech. The president rattled off the Warriors’ impressive list of credentials between last year and this year and then began to introduce the players, starting of course with Steph Curry.

The Warriors beat the Wizards 134-121 last night and Steph dropped 51 on them, so, yes, he was indeed clowning on the Wizards as the president rightly noted. To emphasize the extent of Steph’s clowning, he busted out a pretty good Steph Curry celebration impression at the podium.

He then razzed Steph for blaming the Secret Service for his poor outing when the two played golf together. Obama also had some words for other players, including Klay Thompson—”who’s jump shot is actually a little prettier.”—and Draymond Green—who is “also known to add a few more words that I cannot repeat.”

