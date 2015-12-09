President Obama’s Favorite Song of the Year Was by Kendrick Lamar

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

It’s been established that Barack Obama has pretty great music taste. We’ve known for years he’s been a fan of artists like Otis Redding or Frank Ocean, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he had a great pick for favorite song of the year. In a People Magazine feature, it was revealed that President Obama’s favorite song of the year was none other than Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much A Dollar Cost” from his certified best of 2015 record To Pimp A Butterfly. It’s a great cut off of the record, featuring amazing production by LoveDragon and backing vocals by Ronald Isley and James Fauntleroy, creating a solid mid-foundation for the track without being too showy. And of course, there’s the overt question of the real price of wealth to so many. A question Obama no doubt has pondered and addressed during his presidency.

