The Best Mattresses on Sale for Presidents Day for Better Sleep (and Sex)

If there’s one thing we learned from George Washington, it’s that a memory foam mattress is crucial to revolutionizing your sleep life. We’re kidding, of course—that guy sucked; he stole people’s teeth—but one of the upsides of this nationalistic holiday is that we, the people, get tons of great deals on everything from smart alarm clocks to mattresses.

There are plenty of VICE guides to the best mattresses, mattress toppers, and non-squeaky bed frames for sex, but, on this fine Presidents Day weekend we took the [rings jumbo bell] liberty of tracking down the best deals on mattresses from famous sleep brands such as Avocado, Casper, Tuft & Needle, and some bangin’ budget brands that have received glowing reviews from people who are sleeping like kings without having blown their tax refund.

Whether you have a budget of $500 or $1,500, the mattress of your dreams awaits.

Amazon

Amazon is home to pretty sweet mattress deals this weekend. Cop a 10-inch thick foam mattress from Kin by Tuft & Needle, a queen-sized Casper Element mattress (which I sleep on and love as a medium-firm foam mattress stan), or this high-rated Sleep Innovations memory foam mattress that one Amazon reviewer says “will perfectly adjust to the pressure points of your body.”

Avocado

Ah, Avocado. This organic and ethically transparent (peep its glowing sustainability report) mattress brand is offering 20% off this Presidents Day, which means you charge your rich uncle’s credit card for this fancy organic mattress while it’s on sale. As Avocado explains, it’s made with “GOLS-certified organic latex from our sustainable farms in India and Guatemala for a contouring, gentle-firm feel.”

Casper

R.I.P. Abraham Lincoln, you would have loved the Presidents Day sale that’s popping off right now at Casper, which is offering up to 30% off everything from cooling pillows to the brand’s bestselling Wave Hybrid mattress, which is made with three layers of its trademark Zoned Support foam and gels pods. As the Casper ghouls say, “[it’s what makes] this mattress our most supportive.”

Nectar

Save up to 40% off mattresses at Nectar for Presidents Day, with prices starting as low as $349. The brand’s bestselling memory foam mattress is our pick from the sale, because it’s under $700 and packs 12 inches of thick, cooling support. Nectar has never been this sweet.

Purple

I currently live, laugh, and love on a classic Purple mattress, which I particularly appreciate for its lasagna-like layers of supportive foam and GelFlex Grid material, which adapts to your body as it moves. The mattress is on sale as part of the brand’s Presidents Day event, which is not only offering 20% off pillows and bedding, but up to $800 off mattress and base sets.

Saatva

VICE Writer Ian Burke reviewed (and loved) the classic Saatva mattress.. As Burke explains, the mattress has great airflow and “Saatva’s patented Lumbar Zone technology helps you get a healthy spinal alignment, whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper, or long-Furby-tied-in-a-knot sleeper.” The luxury innerspring mattress is also on sale for Saatva’s Presidents Day event, so get in there and see what all of the fuss is about.

Tuft & Needle

Aside from sounding like characters from a Beatrix Potter book, Tuft & Needle makes some very high-rated mattresses that are 20% off sitewide [toots air horn] for Presidents Day. Our pick of the litter is the brand’s Bestselling Mint Mattress, because the adaptive foam mattress has a 4.6-star average rating from over 14,200 T&F reviewers, including one who writes, “If my house was burning down, and I could only grab one thing, I’d happily die trying to grab the mattress.”

Zinus

Zinus makes some of the best sturdy (and affordable) bed frames for sex, so it’s no surprise that it also makes some of the best affordable mattresses. Bring home the brand’s 4.7-star average rated Ultra Cooling Green Tea mattress is for 33% off this Presidents Day weekend. The foam mattress is topped with an extra layer of cooling, gel-infused foam that is designed to help you sleep cool and unbothered.

Sleep tight.

