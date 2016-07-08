Press Play and Float Way with Alex Rose’s “Grandmothers” / “Coattails”

For the past 10 years Alex Rose has been writing songs in her bedroom, living room, and backyard, in Seattle, LA, and NYC and today a couple of these tracks are seeing the light of day. You can listen to “Grandmothers” and “Coattails” below. Both are spectral, sparse tracks, imbued with a warm intimacy thanks in part to the opening bars where Rose may as well be whispering secrets a hair’s breadth from your right ear. According to the now Austin-based singer, “‘Grandmothers’ is about the decisions we make and the paradox of individualized linear time.” So far so cryptic.

Elsewhere “Coattails” is about the things we did and didn’t do—the guitars are reminiscent of a forgotten Saddle Creek swoon song, while Rose harmonizes with a coterie of girls, everyone one of them her.

Videos by VICE

“These tracks are also the first to be produced by House of Feelings,” adds Rose. “They throw dance parties in NYC and sometimes it’s called ‘Butt Lab!’ Ha! I think they do a good thing promoting a fun communal and positive vibe in a time when the world feels on the brink of breaking.”

Listen to both below: