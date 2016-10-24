Presser Used to Drum in Gerling, He Now Creates Mad Retro Futurist Collages

​The future used to look different back in the day. There was no Photoshop for one, and the flying cars used lead fuel.

Paul Towner aka Presser, who goes by the artist pseudonym Dead Galaxy​, has created a similar vision of the future in a new exhibition, ‘Brain Washed Exhibition – 100 Album Covers of the Future’.

Videos by VICE

Presser, who is perhaps best known as drummer of 90s Sydney band Gerling, has spent five years meticulously putting together hand-made collages from old magazine and books from the 60s through to the 80s. The result is 100 detailed album covers that deal with retro futurism through a sly grin. Yes, that guy is eating a vinyl record player and you are correct in thinking that the nun reading the bible is doing so in some weird face mask.

Presser’s art dates back to his days in Gerling when he and vocalist and guitarist Darren Cross, designed the band’s CD and poster art. Calling themselves the Deli Brothers, they had an eye for pop cultural reference and irreverence. This continues with Brainwashed that runs at Sydney’s Tiny Tailor Gallery from Nov 18-26.

The exhibition will coincide with the launch of a book that includes many of the pieces.

Check some of the art and read a brief chat we had with Presser.

Noisey: One hundred images is a lot of work. It reminds me of Sonny Smith’s 100 Record Jukebox project​. How long did you take?

Presser: Yeah 100 pieces is a lot of work but achieving such a large body of work is an awesome and bewildering experience. It was a relief for sure to have completed. I’ve never heard of Sonny Smith or that project until now, what a mass of work! This idea came together over a couple of beers after I had done the first LP size collage for a friend who asked me if I could do an album cover for his band. We joked about the concept of doing 100 Album Covers Of The Future, 5 years later it’s now complete and the artworks are ready to exhibit. Also with having Cool Accidents on board and their support with publishing a book with these 100 pieces, I am truly grateful.



Have you always had an interest in retro-futurism?

I think it’s more a subconscious thing. I’ve always had a fascination with science fiction. Growing up as a kid in the 80’s it was everywhere, with the help of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas in film. Comics and cartoons that spawned classic characters that influence ideas…

Even toys like the Rubix Cube, View Finder and Transformers, it was almost an inspirational mechanism everywhere that I guess cemented my themes within the collages I’ve done over the years.





Where do you source the collage material from?

I regularly go to op-shops, second hand book stores and garage sales. Friends and family also find material. Old books, magazines & comics from around the world. From anything like French encyclopedias , 60s Science books, old brochures anything that I can find that feels like something I can translate into a whole new image. I prefer not to use anything from the end of the 80s as the paper stock became more glossy and has a texture I find hard to work with.

It is the quest to find images that automatically draws me in like laser beam, the great adventure. As all the collages are handmade, cut and placed without the use of a computer or digital process I only have one shot at not fucking up!

Do you miss playing music or visual art now your outlet for creativity?

I do miss the band aesthetic and playing, whether recording or being on the road… I always will. We had some fantastic experiences and carry in my head so many awesome memories, saying that I enjoy what I do now. The solitude of creating artworks is soul comfort. My brain can channel into dreamesque robotic streaming.

Catch ‘Brain Washed – 100 Album Covers of the Future’ at Sydney’s Tiny Tailor Gallery from Nov 18-26.