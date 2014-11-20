Preview the World’s Largest Roller Coaster from the Comfort of Your Computer Screen

In June, Skyplex Orlando released plans for the world’s tallest roller coaster: The Skyscraper, 570 feet of record-breaking, thrill-seeking fun. Although the ride—which takes the form of a new kind of coaster called a Polercoaster—isn’t planned to launch until 2017, Skyplex Orlando’s recently released POV video gives viewers a virtual preview of the Skyscraper experience. This video should leave adrenaline junkies from all corners of the world chomping at the bit for their three minutes of bone-rattling 65mph fun, and for everyone else, induce virtual vertigo as viewers dip and dive hundreds of feet above and below the Orlando skyline.

