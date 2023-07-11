How to Get Prime Day Deals Without Shopping on Amazon

It’s that time of year again, folks: Prime Day is here. Now, if you’re the type who likes to read loads o’ news stories about Amazon, you may not be elated by the prospect of shotgunning more dollars into Bezos’s gaping maw. That’s why we trawled the web searching for price-matched Prime Day deals to help you spend your hard-earned cash on the same mega deals, but with alternative places for gettin’ ’em.

A lot of sites play The Price Is Right with Amazon’s crazy Prime Day deals, luring in bargain-hunters with similarly subterranean-low prices on all kinds of stuff. We’ve got price-matched deals on everything from cookware to AirPods. You’re welcome!

Happy hunting, and don’t forget to periodically check back throughout the day, since we’ll be updating this page with all of the best deals as soon as they roll in.

You’ve been waiting to buy cast iron

A Dutch oven is one of the best routes to go when it comes to cookware. It’s hefty, versatile, and one of the best urban lumberjack brands, Lodge, has its version on sale. You can use it for your stews, soups, braised meats, and for making the perfect gratin potatoes to serve this summer with an ice-cold glass of Sancerre. Can’t wait to see who fights over this one in your will.

In a similar vein, Prime Day is prime time for copping all the Le Creuset you can carry in your virtual shopping basket. This Signature Cast Iron 7.5-quart Chef’s Oven gets the job done every time. (It also gives you +11 kitchen clout points.)

Pretend you’re Ina Garten

If you were to close your eyes and imagine the one appliance that resides in the home (and professional) kitchen of every Food Network star, Nancy Meyers film, or The Barefoot Contessa herself, it’s undoubtedly a KitchenAid mixer, and while they do cost a pretty penny, if you like to bake or make pasta from scratch, a stand mixer will make your life so much easier (and more fun). There’s no time like the present, considering this 5-quart baddie is currently over 15% off.

The best reusable Ziploc baggies

Plastic bags are so 2000, and if you haven’t kicked that nasty little single-use habit, treat yourself to a starter kit from the brand that makes the best (IMHO) silicone storage bags: Stasher. Plus they come in fun assorted colors to yassify your leftovers.

It’s frozen cocktail season

Nothing blitzes a combination of tequila, ice, triple sec, and lime juice into a smoother, more frothy marg than Daddy Vitamix. Sure, other blenders get the job done—but you can really hone each specific texture you’re looking for in each of your dishes with the E310—which is currently $50 off.

Travel is back, dude

We’ve been workshopping our ethical summertime slut personalities for some time. Now, we’re ready to finally bust out and soap up the bubbles in the Champagne glass bathtub of that one kitsch hotel, or hop a plane to Nashville for a long weekend (and a short bill). Outfit changes will be necessary, props are a must, and a solid, hardshell carry-on is overdue.

Did the dog wear out that leash last winter?

Good boy. Or cat! Or rabbit! (We don’t know your life.) But we do know that it sucks to walk around with a wonky, last-string-of-its-life leash. This isn’t a game, dude. It’s your pet’s life. Not to pressure you, but think of this leash as an umbilical cord. Do you really want one that flirts with death?

You lost them again, didn’t you?

No worries. We (us and your mom) were expecting it. Thankfully, you’ll save $50 on ‘em right now.

The take-me-anywhere speaker

You could give this cordless Bluetooth speaker to anyone, and they’d be like, “Tight.” Its design falls somewhere between contemporary minimalism and burrito-chic. It has 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, or just enough time for you and your crew to polish off all the cases of hard seltzers you brought to the park.

Or, bring the party wherever you go (and never have to give the aux up again) with this model from Bose. It’s both portable and water-resistant, and it has a 6-hour play time and Bluetooth connectivity.

A deal that will (literally) make you ‘gasm

All that shopping is tiring, but this (and other sexy deals) will, ahem, “wake you up” in the best way. The Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator has 11 pleasure modes and impeccable suction technology to shoot you straight into orgasm-land—and it’s found at even lower prices than Amazon’s at Pinkcherry.

Tenderize your exhausted limbs

If you’re in search of a high-quality massage gun, Prime Day is the time to take the plunge. We love the Theragun Prime for its simplified technology, and because it’s very on brand for today’s event. With four different attachment heads and customizable speed settings, we have zero complaints—and extremely loose noodles.

Therapy for your eyeballs

Allow your eyes to rest between vibrating heat pads for a truly calming experience. The Renpho Eye Massager is designed to target five “acupoints” in the eye region with both pressure and heat, which helps alleviate tension headaches, eye strain, eye puffiness, and dry eyes. We already own it (and love it), but we’re throwing another one in our carts for our luggage. It’s on sale at both Amazon and Renpho’s site.

Pretend like you’re to sophisticated for TV

Have you been yearning for a Samsung Frame TV, without being able to justify the hefty price? Now is your chance to buy the television that looks like art at a hefty discount, so you can convince people you bring home that all you do for fun is read (ya, right).

My world’s on fire, how ‘bout yours?

But “that’s the way I like it and I’ll never get bored.” Just kidding—unlike Smash Mouth, we are floundering out here beneath all the smoke and haze, and if you only make one super-practical purchase today, let it be the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, which filters 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Now you can finally take a deep breath.

Happy price matching, you fiend. Invite us over when you master the Dutch oven?

