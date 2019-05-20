Pride and Prejudice: LGBTQ Rights in Asia’s Newest Nation of Timor-Leste

The tiny island nation of Timor-Leste is the youngest country in Asia. It’s also one of its most Catholic. And, in a surprising twist of fate, it’s leading the fight for LGBTQ rights in a part of the world where these same rights are increasingly under attack.

Nowhere is this battle more evident than Timor-Leste’s annual Pride parade—an event that draws more than a thousand to the streets of downtown Dili. It’s a stark contrast to the situation in neighbouring Indonesia, a massive Muslim-majority country that once called Timor-Leste its own. In Indonesia, the LGBTQ community has recently been experiencing a series of attacks, including state-condoned raids, canings, and official attempts to outlaw public displays of LGBTQ identities.

In contrast, the situation in Timor-Leste looks remarkably safe and open. But an official openness doesn’t automatically make people’s lives free of the kinds of struggles that come with coming out in a deeply religious place, which still sees homosexuality as a sign of deficiency. VICE traveled to Dili to learn more about the struggle, and why Pride—and inclusivity—is so important.