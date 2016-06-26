The Fetish Pups, Rainbow Babies, and Sequinned Drag Queens of London Pride

This article originally appeared on VICE UK

Pride took over central London on Saturday, with thousands of people streaming through the streets and sticking out the mid-afternoon downpour. Political stories made headlines throughout the day, from a London Met police officer on the job proposing to his partner on the other side of the barriers in the middle of the parade—he said yes—to Justine Greening, the international development secretary, casually announcing on Twitter that she’s in a relationship with a woman.

But the most emphasis was placed, fittingly, on remembering the 49 LGBT people murdered in a brutal shooting spree in a gay Orlando nightclub earlier this month. LGBT Muslims marched proudly, while London mayor Sadiq Khan called for a minute’s silence in honor of the people killed in the attack, when he addressed the crowds gathered at Trafalgar Square.

We sent photographer Sam Sargeant down to take it all in, including guys in puppy play masks, as well as Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in Ab Fab character as Eddie and Patsy. Here’s what he saw.