Primavera Sound Announces its Full Electronic Line-up, Featuring 62 Live Acts and DJs

Primavera Sound just announced their full roster of electronic artists, featuring 62 live acts and DJs spread across two stages. The acts will play the Primavera Bits area—a site next to the Parc del Fòrum near the seafront, which is doubling its capacity and size.

During 18 hours of daily uninterrupted programming acts as diverse as Jackmaster, Avalon Emerson, Alexis Taylor, Henrik Schwartz, Pender Street Steppers, Dixon and Ben UFO will play newly expanded areas, across the Desperados Club and Bacardi Live stages. As their titles would suggest, the Club stage will host DJs like Joy Orbison and Michael Mayer, while the Live stage will present live electronic acts like Weval or Wolfgang Voigt as GAS.

These additional acts arrive on top of the already announced bill, which boasts performances from Aphex Twin, DJ Tennis and the return of Talaboman in the main area. The festival have described their 18th instalment this summer as featuring an increased commitment to electronic music, and it’s hard to disagree. Check out the full Primavera Bits line-up below.

Find out more about Primavera Sound here.