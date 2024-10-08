Today I Learned You Can Get a Prime Day Deal on a Gucci Bag and a Rolex

Amazon Prime Day shoppers: you may have noticed a little section on your (quite overwhelming) Amazon home page titled “Big Deals on Luxury Brands.”

Yes, it’s true. Amazon does have big deals on luxury brands. Rolex, Gucci, Louis V, you name it—you can shop pre-loved or new through Amazon’s Luxury Stores feature. So if you’ve had your eye on a watch, bag, or piece of jewelry—but couldn’t justify springing for it—now might just be the time to do that.

Videos by VICE

Prime members get a special first time promotion when shopping with Amazon Luxury Stores, typically in the ballpark of 10-20%. All Luxury Stores items are guaranteed authentic by the brands themselves, so there’s no need to worry about scams and knockoffs.

Now, bask in the glory of these decadent deals:

WATCH DEALS

Depending who you ask, getting a Rolex is a life milestone akin to your first kiss (or your first million). It signifies status, a certain kind of maturity even (is financial maturity a thing?). But your name doesn’t have to end in -ockefeller to let these people know you have secured the bag. In fact, you don’t even have to secure the bag. Just pick up one of these classic timepieces from Amazon Luxury Stores for 10% off this Prime Day.

JEWELRY DEALS

Fellas, if your girl has been dropping hints, look no further. How hilarious would it be to get your engagement or wedding ring on Amazon? In all seriousness, though, you can get some awesome deals on some really nice stuff this Prime Day—like $200 off this rose gold Tiffany & Co. ring or 10% off this absolutely classic lock bracelet.

BAG DEALS

Speaking of bags and the securing thereof, you can cop some seriously coveted designer ones for less this Prime Day when you shop with Amazon Luxury Stores. Peep this Gucci tote (10% off)—so sick—and this Chanel, erm, clutch? I may be a dumb man, but even I want to carry this thing around the city to martini lunches with my editor.

Men’s FASHION DEALS

Streetwear-, streetwear-adjacent, and generally swaggy bros, there’s something for you here as well. Look at this Gucci fanny pack. Oh my god, dude. Okay Amazon! I see you! Nicely complements a fresh pair of bougie carpenter pants from Balenciaga (10% off) and a Fucking Awesome hoodie that pays respects to the Dillster.

Out here on my Kreayshawn shit.