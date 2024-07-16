21 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Actually Worth Scooping Up

The shopping event of the season is finally here: Prime Day. (Maybe Megan Thee Stallion’s voice will disappear from my subconscious after this—you know you hear it too, it’s Primeee Dayyy.)

Starting at 3 AM ET (midnight PT) on July 16, Amazon is offering a shitton (technical term) of deals across a wide range of categories, from electronics and home goods to fashion and beauty.

As you’ve probably noticed, the internet is filled with nothing but Prime Day deals coverage. But which ones are actually worth your money?

We dug through hundreds of deals and did the research (pretty sure I’m seeing double of everything now) to find genuinely good discounts, not just the same-ole price cuts Amazon runs year-round.

The sale runs for 48 hours, ending at exactly 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT) on July 18, so if you’re panicking trying to figure out what to buy right this very second, take a deep breath. We’ve got you covered.

Here are the best Prime Day deals we could find:

Tech discounts to make your life easier

Even if you’re not into tech, something in this category is bound to make your day-to-day life a little easier.

Take the Ecobee Smart Thermostat, a smart home gadget that helps you save on your energy bills and adjust the temperature of your home right from your phone, no matter how far away you are. You can also control it using voice commands via Alexa.

Speaking of Alexa, Amazon’s newest smart speaker, the Echo Spot, is nearly 50% off. Unlike the Echo Dot, this one’s categorized as a smart alarm clock and features a circular screen that displays the weather, time, song titles, or whatever else you want to see (within reason). You can set alarms, reminders, and routines or connect it to your other smart home devices. I honestly use my Echo Dot way more than I thought I would—I feel a little lost when I’m traveling or at someone else’s place without her.

Other tech deals include discounts on Fire TVs, like the INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series Fire TV, the Kindle Scribe, Amazon Smart Plugs, and more.

Dyson deals we’re surprisingly impressed by

Owning a Dyson has somehow become a status symbol. If you have a Dyson product in your home, congrats, you’ve made it to the upper echelon of adulting.

The catch is, Dyson stuff ain’t cheap. (But you get what you pay for, right?) Fortunately, the Prime Day Gods have blessed us with surprisingly decent discounts on a few Dyson products this year.

The Dyson V11 Origin cordless vacuum is 30% off, selling for only $399.99. This vacuum has a one-hour runtime and 60% more power than the Dyson V8, which is on sale, too, for basically the same price, $389.99.

We’re also seeing price drops on Dyson’s HEPA air purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Cool (TP4B) and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool. If you struggle with allergies, have pets, or just want to keep your air clean, these deals are worth a look. (If you just need a regular cooling fan, check out our favorites.)

These prices might dip even lower as Prime Day wears on, so keep an eye on them. We’ll also check back for any other noteworthy Dyson deals that pop up.

Kitchen appliances you’ll actually want to use

If you’ve yet to join the air fryer cult that gradually took over the internet a few years ago, you might want to snatch one of these deals up before they’re gone.

The COSORI 9-in-1 Air Fryer (6-QT) is on sale for $85.49, a $34.50 discount off its $119.99 MSRP. This air fryer does it all—air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and more—with just the touch of a button. And cleanup is easy since the basket and detachable components are dishwasher safe.

If you need something a little bigger or like to host parties, the COSORI 8-in-1 Dual Air Fryer is on sale for $139.99, a $30 price cut from its typical $169.99 retail price.

Not ready to commit? You can get the COSORI 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer for $39.99, which is a reasonable price if you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the larger models.

OK, an air fryer isn’t exactly the most essential kitchen appliance, but it makes cooking at home much easier. That said, we did find some grown-up home and kitchen deals that’ll impress anyone who walks through your door. (Yes, even your in-laws.)

For example, the Breville Barista Express espresso machine is classy AF and on sale for $549.95 (yes, it’s still a lot of money, but it’s better than its $749.95 MSRP). Literally no one would question you about anything with this thing sitting on your kitchen counter.

The Breville Barista Touch, AKA the “Rolls-Royce of home espresso machines,” is also on sale for $799.95.

We also saw discounts on the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, the Kitchenaid Stand Mixer (5-QT), and the Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-piece Knife Set.

Outdoor deals to enjoy what’s left of summer

Now that the Fourth of July is done, it feels like summer is basically over. I know it’s not, and maybe that’s dramatic, but it’ll be Pumpkin Spice season before we know it. (And well before I’m ready for it. #stopprepumpkinspicing)

But there’s still plenty of time left to spend outside, and Prime Day has some great outdoor deals that’ll help you make the most of the warm weather.

Beloved outdoor brand Yeti is offering up to 50% off tumblers and other gear. A 20-ounce Yeti Rambler is just $24.50 (move over Stanley).

Other outdoor deals include the Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler and Coleman RoadTrip 285 portable stand-up propane grill, the Yaheetech multifunctional fire pit table, and discounted string lights to help set the mood on your balcony, deck, or patio.

Cheaper subscriptions for books and music

If you’re a bookworm, into podcasts, or need some new music to add to your daily queue, Amazon’s content subscriptions are on sale too.

Now through July 17, Prime members can get three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to over 2 million ebooks, thousands of audiobooks, and tons of popular magazines.

Amazon is also offering five free months of Amazon Music Unlimited through July 18 and three free months of Audible Premium Plus through July 31.