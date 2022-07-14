The Best Stuff on Sale You Can Get Post-Prime Day (Including Theraguns)

Prime Day has ended, which means here at Rec Room, we’re taking some much-needed chill time and playing with all of our new discounted gizmos [sips smoothie from new Vitamix] and sale finds [lights shrimp candle]. However, the grind never stops, and apparently, neither do the savings. There are still plenty of huge steals keeping the shopping holiday spirit alive, and if your thirst for discounts still hasn’t been quenched, you can still save on personal massagers (of all kinds), TVs, and kitchen gadgets to make your life a little easier.

We trawled the post-Prime Day scorched earth and found the best epic, ongoing deals that span across all categories, including tech, wellness, and home goods—so if you spaced yesterday, no problem. The Prime Day deals are still shaking out, so let’s get shopping.

Samsung QLED TVs

Any sales on big-ticket tech items are worth keeping an eye on. Smart TVs by Samsung usually cost a (massive) pretty penny, but they’re still marked down up to 20% right now. The 65” Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $1,000 off, with a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, and features including built-in Alexa, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and quantum matrix technology for an intense picture display.

Theragun massage guns

These muscle tenderizers are essential for post-workout sessions, and are an integral part of our recovery regime. The mini model is slashed by $71, while the Prime edition is $50 off. If you only need the most basic functions of a massage gun, the mini is your trusty steed, with three speed settings and portability. The Prime is good for regular gym-goers and lifters who need a bit more oomph when massaging the ol’ glutes. It has customizable speed settings, along with four different attachment heads that will make all the locker room Chads jealous.

For an even cheaper option, this Theragun dupe by DDVWU is a whopping 70% off. It has seven speed levels and 12 different massage heads, so you’ll get an A-list massage for a quarter of the price. One reviewer on Amazon even writes that it was “magic for the cost.”

Breville espresso machines

The whole process of making coffee is a full-blown spiritual experience for us, and Investing in a good coffee grinder and espresso machine is step one of the process. For our next cup, we’re eyeing the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine for $100 off. It transforms coffee beans into cafe-quality espresso in under a minute through the integrated grinder, saving you counter space. (A milk-steaming wand is also featured for epic, at-home latte art.)

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Stimulator

One of our must-have sex toys, the eternal Satisfyer Pro 2, is still 20% off. This gentle but powerful suction vibrator will get the juices flowing with 11 vibration modes, suction, and “pressure wave” technology for no-contact stimulation. It operates quietly and is waterproof for when you want to get naughty in the shower.

Sunset Lamp Projector

Getting moody is in our blood, whether it’s from blasting Bauhaus, watching a tear-jerking film, or flickering on some sultry lighting. This 16-light mode LED sunset lamp speaks to our souls with its 360-degree rotation and 14 color options. It’s also an excellent mood-setter for sexy time—if we weren’t already swooning over its 39% off discount. Rec Room staffer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp loves it, too, describing it as “high-drama in effect.”

Dash egg appliances

Along with our “I’d die without it” egg cooker being 17% off, the brand behind it—DASH—has an egg bite maker currently on sale for 15% off. This is the first time we’re hearing about such an appliance, but we’re sure grateful for finding it while it’s on sale. Make a copycat Starbucks version (they’re good, OK?) by simply droppin’ ya eggies in the silicone cups and clamping the lid down for about 10 minutes.

LED gaming keyboard

If you enjoy the ASMR sounds of traditional keyboards (us), then this deal will put the tingles down your spine. It’s 73% off and connects to your computer via USB port. Bluetooth connectivity is cool and all, but sometimes we like to be old school. It has a 4.4-star average rating, with one reviewer on Amazon naming it “one of the best budget keyboards.”

Strap on your eye massagers, because we’re online shopping these deals until midnight.

