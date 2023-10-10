These VICE Reader Bestsellers Are on Mega Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days have arrived! Taking place today and tomorrow (October 10–11), this blowout sale extravaganza is a time when you can get crazy-low prices and a bona fide big-boi wave of deals, both on Amazon and from a cornucopia of other sites that simply love an excuse to serve fuego sales. Our editors have sifted through the universe-size sale bin and picked their most-wanted stuff that’s on sale, but now we turn the podcast mic to you, dear reader. We dusted off the archives of our best-selling products that y’all love to cross-check which ones are at marvelously tasty prices for Prime Big Deal Days, and the news is brilliant: Loads of our favorite electronics, kitchen appliances, sex toys, undies, condoms, and other miscellaneous chef’s-kiss must-haves are marked down for this two-day sales event, and we’ve got ’em all for you, right here.

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit

Our editorial director Hilary Pollack has the solution for your webcam making you look bad on Zoom calls: an affordable pro lens kit that you can clip right on to your laptop. For under $50, the XENVO lens “not only produce[s] delightfully kickass scenery photography, instantly transforming the lackluster iPhone XS cam into a DSLR-level art machine…” but can also be “help correct some of that horrific, why-does-I-look-so-close-to-the-screen-I-hate-this-let-me-get-off-this-call-ASAP energy.” It’s miraculously 20% off for Prime Big Deal Days.

Imarku Japanese Chef Knife

If you’ve been loving Flavor Zone—our monthly cookbook round-up—and have been wanting to up your game in the kitchen, we always suggest starting with a really good knife. Don’t panic; a good knife doesn’t have to mean expensive, and Imarku’s 8-inch Chef’s Knife is a perfect example of a great knife that costs less than $100, which happens to be 50% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Score!

Dosha Glass Anal Plug Kit

If you self-identify as a “butt beginner,” this is the perfect set to get you started on your journey to anal enlightenement. As VICE sex writer Mary-Frances Knapp suggests, your first butt plug “should be a small, tapered toy made out of glass, which is one of the easier materials on the bum. It’s as smooth as it gets, and also great for temperature play.”

Tenga Spinner Cup

Still using your hand? Sad! There are so many sex toys for men out there—what are you waiting for? Tenga’s Spinner line has been verrrry popular with our readers, and for good reason. In his VICE review of the toy, Barclay Montrose wrote that “it has a modern, visually appealing design (sort of an 80s vibe)” and is “an option that’s far better than your hand, but not so involved that you’re going to need to get it its own room.” We’re sold.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Kit

No matter what look you’re going for—cybergoth, nü metal revival, rosé-sipping coastal grandma—it is always enhanced by gleaming pearly whites. But if you’re like us, you do not want to deal with going to the dentist and getting lectured about your gums just because you want to be hotter. Our editorial director tried out this at-home whitening kit last summer and saw truly amazing results, and it flew off the shelves last Prime Day. Now, it’s 43% off for Prime Big Deal Days—so snag it for less.

ZINUS Moiz Deluxe Platform Bed

Our readers love getting cozy in the sheets, but specifically in this bed. It has a sturdy, non-squeaky bed frame for Hinge date liaisons, watching drama-filled reality TV, and crying while listening to K-Pop—and it’s currently 11% off.

GE Profile Opal Ice Maker

Listen, we all know that the best part of eating at fast food restaurants is getting hella good crunchy pellet ice with your Diet Coke. News flash, buddy: You can make that ice at home, and the GOAT pellet ice machine is 22% off right now.

BVC11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

We love Daddy Dyson, but unfortunately, he costs a pretty penny. Good thing this doppelgänger exists to get the job done with its 40-minute runtime, LED touch display, and lightweight body for 41% off.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Did Fluffy leave behind a trail of fur on your luxurious velvet sofa? This cult-fave fabric cleaning tool for 37% off has plenty of appetite to devour any leftover pet hair or lint around the house—our editors with cats are obsessed.

Sony MDREX15AP In-Ear Earbud Headphones

We love affordable tech, and these super-affordable, retro wired earbuds get the job done for 50% off. One of our writers claims she feels like she’s throwing down hard at the Brooklyn Mirage “thanks to the earbuds’ incredibly deep, immersive bass (sans the pricey concert ticket).”

Pure Instinct Roll-On Pheromone Perfume

We’re already sexy, but want to smell the part. The trick? This pheromone perfume that our staff writer tried and can attest works surprisingly well for turning heads and welcoming flirty comments at Trader Joe’s. Besides being a secret weapon to attract the babe of your dreams, it’s 47% off.

Hangover fuel

We love a night out as much as the next guy, but we want nothing to do with the morning after. A bacon, egg, and cheese can only alleviate so much hangxiety, so turn to electrolytes—these Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off should be in your medicine cabinet at all times.

Baguette pillow

Oblong loaves of bread aren’t just for chomping, they’re for snuggling. Our readers’ favorite doughy companion—aka this big, cushy pillow that looks just like, well, a baguette—is now 43% off and makes a great decor piece for the couch!

iWalk portable charger

Whether you’re trying to bootleg a Darren Aronofsky film, need to take a long flight, or are just out all day fighting filming crimes, you need your phone’s stamina to match yours. This portable charger is 32% off, and will make sure that when you’re ready to tune out the person in the aisle seat and tune into Love Is Blind, you won’t have to worry about your phone dying. What a time to be alive!

Satisfyer Pro 2

The legendary Satisfyer Pro 2 is the GOAT of suction vibrators, and it isn’t just the best-selling sex toy among VICE readers—it’s the best-selling product of anything we feature here on Rec Room. Why? Well, whether via our in-depth review or by word-of-mouth from a friend who’s had one in their nightstand for years, the hype about its oral-simulating, sonic-pulse-suction technology and the pleasure it offers is beyond real. Got a clitoris? Just try it—after all, it’s 57% off right now. We’ll say no more.

An affordable Theragun alternative

Carrying all that emotional baggage must be painful. Good thing this bestselling Theragun alternative is 23% off to massage the pain away. Percussion massagers are truly a game changer, but there’s no need to drop hundreds when this one is under $20—a truly crazy price.

Quench your nostrils

Winter means our air should be even more moist (sorry). This humidifier by AquaOasis (from our roundup of the best) silently fills any room with moisture with its multiple mist settings and 360-degree rotating nozzle. It will keep on chugging over a 24-hour period with one tank fill to keep allergies at bay, and it’s currently 40% off.

Calvin Klein underwear

When it comes to the best underwear, Calvin Klein reigns supreme—it’s the comfiest, the longest-lasting, and certainly the sexiest, which is impressive considering it’s just super-soft cotton and an iconic logo waistband. Its appeal never fades, so stock up while you can save up to 40% on tons of styles and sizes for men, women, everyone.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

If for some reason you don’t have a Smart TV or Fire Stick yet and you’ve got dusty wires snaking all over your living room floor, or worse yet, you’re still watching streaming services on your crappy laptop screen… what are you doing??? This Fire TV Stick 4K is 54% off for Prime Big Deal Days, and will get you set up for pseudo-adult life in seconds, so you don’t have to awkwardly ask your Feeld dates to huddle around a 2015 MacBook Air to watch the new Wes Anderson movie.

‘Fake Meat’ cookbook

Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s new masterpiece of plant-based cooking has everything from tofu wings and tempeh burnt end tacos to extremely tasty seitan pepperoni and much more. Our food & kitchen writer, Adam Rothbarth, highly recommends this one, especially if you lean veggie but still love some good ol’ comfort food classics. The book is on big-time sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

AirPods

Yeah, yeah—we also love retro headphones that go over your ears, have good old-fashioned wires, and don’t look like something out of Black Mirror. But AirPods are the best-selling headphones because they simply are the best when it comes to convenience, connectivity, and sound quality, and we could always use an extra pair for 31% off when our maladjusted rescue dog inevitably eats one of our buds. You can also snag 3rd Gen AirPods for 11% off, and AirPods Max discounted 13%.

A cleaning pen for Airpods

Speaking of Airpods…when was the last time you cleaned yours? Don’t be shocked if there’s a mountain of ear wax buildup on each one (we warned you), just take this technologically advanced cotton bud to your audio accessories and carve out any gunk.

Renpho well-reviewed eye massager

Our staff writer Nicolette Accardi loves this heated, vibrating eye massager, which is a godsend if, like many of us, your eyes feel like they’ve been microwaved after a day of staring at screens and reading about stressful world events. Thanks to Nicolette’s review, it became a hit with our readers—and for Prime Day, it’s 54% off.

SKYN Elite Condoms

If you’ve tried SKYN’s ultra-thin latex-free condoms… you know. They’re the only condoms that really, truly feel high-quality and reliable, but also barely, barely, barely there. And better yet, they don’t smell like balloons. That’s why we fill our nightstand drawers with them, and you do, too. Snag a box of 36 for just 15 bucks right now. Whether that supply lasts you a week or three years is, well, up to you.

A mushroom-inspired lamp

Lava lamps? Still very cool, but if you want some new vibes in your bedroom, living room, or office, this glass mushroom lamp is sexy as hell, and is 33% off.

Add to cart now, and thank us later. But most importantly, congratulate each other for having such good taste!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.