The Best Espresso Machines That Are On Sale for Prime Day

Listen, I’m just gonna cut to the chase: It’s Prime Day (aka the Black Friday of summer), which is to say that I’ve already had two cups of coffee plus a double espresso from my espresso machine (currently sipping, and am, frankly, on the verge of totally freaking out). In this particular endeavor I know I am not alone—here at VICE, we are all usually on the verge of freaking out, and a lot of that is because we love espresso. If you saw the word “espresso” and clicked on this article, you probably love it, too. Life is better when you have a killer espresso machine at home, and, luckily for you, a bunch of excellent options are on sale right now for Prime Day. Whether you rely on St*rbucks for your ‘spro or already own a ‘lil’ Nespresso or a big honkin’ Breville, you always deserve an upgrade. Consider it a Midsommar gift to yourself. Here are a few worth checking out.

Philips 3200 Automatic LatteGo

Brother, this Philips espresso machine is 45% off right now. The fact that over 3,700 people bought it at full price and loved it is about as good a recommendation as we can give. And the fact that this machine also has its own internal milk frothing system is just icing on the cake… sorry, foam on the latte.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe

This is it, baby: The one, the only. A GOAT of pod coffee. A staple of suburban culture. A monster of convenience. “This machine has transformed my coffee and espresso experience into something truly exceptional,” one reviewer says of the VertuoPlus, which is 35% off right now.

Breville Barista Express

Barista Express espresso—say that five times fast. Then, take a look at this wildly good espresso machine with its own conical burr grinder, microfoam texturing, and precise extraction. We love Breville’s coffee makers, and this bad boy is $200 off right now.

Bialetti Brikka Moka Pot

You’ve seen and probably used Bialetti’s eternal masterpiece, the Moka Pot. Well, the Brikka is its newer model, which uses a silicone membrane invented to “enhance the maximum creaminess of coffee.” Take your place along fellow Bialetti freaks by scoring the Brikka for 43% off.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte

Temperature control? Burr grinder? Latte wand? This thing does it all. One reviewer was especially impressed with his lattes. “This is the only at-home espresso machine I have seen that has a steam wand that will actually allow for the whirlpooling of milk properly,” he wrote. “Everything about this machine screams quality and excellent design (over the competition).”

Don’t forget to drink water, too.

