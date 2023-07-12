The Best Deals on Headphones for Prime Day

After losing (or having my puppy destroy) more than three pairs of AirPods, I was finally so fed up that I copped the cheapest pair of AirPod-adjacent earbuds that I could find on Amazon. Let me tell you: That led to instant regret; while the headphones technically “worked,” the sound quality sucked, they were quite persnickety about connecting to my preferred Bluetooth device; plus, they barely held a charge. Sound familiar?
You deserve better; you deserve a pristine listening experience, with noise-canceling capabilities and brand recognition. Thankfully for us, all the well-reviewed, highly recommended (and, let’s be honest GOATed) headphones are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re a ride-or-die Apple stan or prefer the quiet luxury of a pair of Bose headphones, there are tons of styles from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Beats, Sony, and JBL on sale right now. But be warned: As much as we love geeking out over tech specs, we’d advise that you don’t dilly-dally… the deals end today.
AirPods (2nd Generation)
$129.00 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
$249.00 at Amazon
AirPods Max
$549.00 at Amazon
QuietComfort 45 Headphones
$329.00 at Amazon
QuietComfort Earbuds II
$299.00 at Amazon
Galaxy Buds Live
$149.99 at Amazon
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
$229.99 at Amazon
Solo3 Wireless Headphones
$199.95 at Amazon
Studio Buds
$149.95 at Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
$249.95 at Amazon
WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
$59.99 at Amazon
INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$229.99 at Amazon
LinkBuds S
$199.99 at Amazon
Quantum 400 Gaming Headphones
$99.95 at Amazon
Tune 710BT Headphones
$79.95 at Amazon
Tune 230NC TWS Headphones
$99.95 at Amazon