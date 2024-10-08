9 Bougie Prime Day Deals for Living in Luxury

As Frank Lloyd Wright once said, “Give me the luxuries of life and I will willingly do without the necessities.”

While many savvy shoppers like to use Prime Day as an opportunity to strategically sweep up on the necessities of daily life for less, you will not find me stocking up on toilet paper and laundry detergent this week. No sir. I approach these sorts of savings events with a go big or go home attitude: it’s the one day of the year I give myself full permission to buy something ridiculously luxe that I do not need, like a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones. And in the name of instant gratification and buying happiness, I suggest that you do the same.

Here’s a look at the best luxury deals I’ve found so far this Prime Day, to help you live the high life for less.

A QUICK LOOK AT THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY LUXURY DEALS

Best skincare deal – FDA-cleared LED Facial Skin Care Mask

For months now, I have been wanting to explore red light therapy. Everyone from my favorite podcast hosts to my closest friends has been raving about what it does for their skin. Do you look like a freak wearing one of these babies around the house? Totally. But they’re said to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and you can bet your money that I’ll try anything that promises aging gracefully. While I’ve been holding out out of frugalness, the 22% price drop from $183.99 to $143.99 has me clicking add to cart.

Best deal for your home gym – Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike

I’ll be real with you: Peloton Bikes are expensive, even on Amazon Prime Day. However, when you’re dropping over $1,000 on a stationary bike that also has a membership fee, every little bit of savings really does add up. Today, the cult-status bike is on sale for $1,228.24, which is $216.76 less than its usual price of $1,445.

Top fitness recovery deal – TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Theragun massage guns are one of those things that seem frivolous – until you try it. Whether you’re dealing with everyday aches and pains or muscles that have been working hard exercising, the Theragun handheld massage gun can offer relief. I’ve been dealing with tight hamstrings, and recently a friend introduced me to the Theragun. Reader, know that it was the first thing I searched to see if it was on sale this Prime Day. Today, it’s down to a more affordable $119, from its usual $149.

Best luxury handbag deal – Pre-Loved Black Original GG Canvas Pocket Handbag Medium, Black

I love luxurious things, but I am not willing to pay luxurious price tags. When it comes to designer fashion, you’ll only catch me buying second-hand. I recently discovered that Amazon has an extensive selection of second-hand luxury handbags, jewelry, and clothes, and it is as if the world has opened up. This Prime Day, the site is offering savings from 10-20% off on its luxury goods. One of my favorite finds is this Gucci bag, which is on sale for 10% off, saving you $72.50 off its $725 price tag.

Top travel deal – Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Who can be bothered to stuff their carry-on with physical books in this day in age? As much as I love me a classic hard copy, they take up too much room and are too heavy. If you don’t already have a Kindle e-reader, this is the best time to buy and meet your new favorite travel companion. This Prime Day deal saves you $70, taking the price down from $204.97 to $134.97.

This luxe ice cream maker – Ninja CREAMi

Normally, I’m pretty wary about kitchen appliances. They’re bulky and they take up precious counterspace. However, the viral Ninja CREAMi seems to be earning its keep in hearts and kitchens everywhere for the way it basically turns your kitchen into a bougie smoothie bar with the way it makes creamy bases that are perfect for making smoothie bowls, homemade sorbet, gelato, and good old fashioned ice cream. Usually, these babies are $199.99, but they are on sale for $159.99.

Best Prime Day beauty deal – Dyson Airwrap

Personally, I do not own a blow dryer and don’t plan on overcomplicating my hair routine. (By overcomplicating I mean… establishing one at all.) However, I don’t live under a rock and I’ve heard enough people in my life rave about the Dyson Airwrap from the highest of heavens to know that today’s deal is a steal! The $599.99 hair styling wizard is on sale for $499.99, putting $100 back in your pocket. According to Amazon customer Gretchen, “The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Hairstyler is a game-changer for anyone serious about hairstyling.” I believe her.

Best headphones deal – Apple AirPods Max

I’ll say it: $550 is an outrageous price to pay for a pair of headphones, beautiful colors and spatial audio be damned!! However, in the name of Prime Day, we’re seeing the status-symbol Apple Airpods Max drop to a more humble $394.85. While these do go on sale fairly often, Amazon reports that this is the lowest price they’ve hit in the last 30 days. So if you don’t feel like waiting around for the next sale cycle, grab ’em now.

This bougie espresso machine deal – Breville BES870XL Coffee Maker

Last year, my best friend Megan got engaged in Italy and came home and bought a Breville for her apartment because she vowed to never again drink poorly made espresso and knew she was not going to become an ex-pat in order to achieve this goal. Necessary? No. Obsessed? Yes. This weekend I was staying with her, and can confirm that the lattes made from this thing are 11/10. Normally you’d have to invest $794.95 in this baby, but it’s on sale for significantly less: $549.85.