Samsung’s Super Sick Viral Frame TV Is Over 40% Off for Prime Day

We’ve all known (been?) someone who brags about how they don’t even have a TV. While the Samsung Frame TV might not fool your new, cool friends into thinking you’re an art aficionado, you can at least enjoy the look and feel of a clean, well-decorated room—when you’re not bingeing Love Is Blind.

Not familiar with the Frame TV? Just take a look at this masterpiece:

The Frame allows you to “Enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV”—just switch on “Art Mode” and enjoy downloaded art from Samsung’s Art Store, or just good old family photos.

When all your artsy friends have left and it’s time to switch on the ol’ boob tube, you’ve got a QLED 4K TV with 100% Color Volume and Quantum Dot technology that will show your favorite shows and movies in gorgeous color and definition. It’s even got an anti-reflection matte display, so your morning binges will look just as good as your nighttime screenings.

The Frame uses an included slim-fit wall mount that hangs flush to the wall like a painting. Plus, it’s got “One Invisible Connection” cable that reduces cable clutter and allows you and your guests to focus on the what’s in The Frame rather than what’s hanging from it.

Finally, The Frame comes fully customizable with interchangeable snap-on bezels, allowing you to change the type and color of the bezel (the outward-facing part of the frame) to fit your decor or mood as you see fit.