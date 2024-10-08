The 7 Hottest Prime Day Sex Toy Deals

There are things to be a cheapskate about and then there are times when that is not a wise move. When it comes to sex toys—objects that we put in contact with the most sensitive, vulnerable parts of our bodies—opting for a cheaply made sex toy that might have harmful materials is not worth the extra bucks you might save. That’s why sex toys are one of our favorite things to buy during Amazon’s Prime Day: it’s our chance to score premium quality sex toys at a more budget-friendly price.

This Prime Day, some of the best sex toys brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer are marking down some of their hottest toys, from couples’ sex toy bundles to app-controlled vibrators.

Don’t know where to start? We talked to Sarah Kelleher, LCSW and Sex and Relationships Psychotherapist who offers suggestions for sex-toy shopping couples.

“Think about what you two do well sexually as a couple now.” she says. “What’s easy for you and how can we add a toy in? Are there certain positions that work well or styles of sex that are readily available? Start utilizing a toy there first rather than trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Kelleher says pleasure is about “getting curious without judgment.” Of course, it’s your own horny curiosity that will inform which kind of sex toy is the best sex toy for you. However, there are certain things to look for across the board when you’re shopping sex toy deals this Prime Day, such as what the toy is made from and how user-friendly its design is. Since it’s Prime Day, we also took price into consideration—looking out for major savings.

Best couples sex toy Prime Day deal – We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator

When it comes to sex toys for couples, the We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator is one of the best picks: the toy’s squeeze design means it’s relatively customizable, allowing you to make adjustments that help the toy better fit your body. Toys compatible with all different body types are always a green flag for us, and this one has got that criteria covered.

According to We-Vibe, the sex toy company designed the We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator with a specific goal in mind: to enhance connection between partners during sex. If you’re shopping for solo-play toys this prime day, this might not be on your list, but if you’re looking for a toy that can bring more intensity to sex with your partner, this can help thanks to the way it stimulates the G-Spot, clit, and penis all at once. It also has app-controlled features, so long-distance couples can enjoy it, too.

Reviewer Kass writes, “Compared to other products, this little baby is a life saver. Nothing was more fun and helped bridge that intimacy gap for my husband and I while we were away from each other. When we were together, we used it on a night out to dinner and nobody noticed the sound.” Another customer writes, “So easy to use and takes bedroom play to the next level!! This is my second one.”

This Prime Day, we’re seeing a 20% discount, taking the price down to $167.20 from $ 209.00.

Best vibrator deal for women – Womanizer Pro40

If there was one good thing to come out of Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” music video, it was that more women across the globe were introduced to Womanizer vibrators, which lead the charge in clit-sucking simulating technology. Womanizer’s toys—including the Womanizer Pro40—operate using the brand’s signature Pleasure Air Technology, which lets you experience the ultimate clitoral stimulation (according to the brand) without any direct contact —which helps create even more sensitivity.

While it’s a no-contact toy, the Womanizer is still made from body-safe hygienic silicone. You won’t find any latex, phthalates, or BPA here, thank you very much. While the WomanizerPro 40 is usually listed for $99, its Prime Day Price is only $69.30, shedding 30% off the price.

One reviewer writes, “If you have patience, you can easily crank out 1-10 orgasms in a half hour.” (Which leads one to wonder, who among us doesn’t have the time for that?) “The last time I used this, I spent an hour sitting in the bathroom sink and I swear I had 10-15 orgasms.”

Best male vibrator Prime Day deal – We-Vibe Vector + Vibrating Butt Plug

One of the best sex toy deals we’re seeing for men this Prime Day is the We-Vibe Vector + Vibrating Butt Plug. According to We-Vibe, the Vector+ is “designed and engineered in collaboration with leading clinical sexologists to stimulate the prostate and the perineum simultaneously, creating a new advanced kind of climax.” Like the We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator, this is another adjustable toy, helping it tailor itself to your body’s anatomy. Importantly, it’s made from body-safe silicone. Not only does it not have any of the ingredients on our no-list, but it’s also waterproof, making it an ideal toy for shower play.

You can control the Vector+ using a remote control (or the We-Vibe app on your phone), which allows you to experience hands-free solo play, or the option to hand over control to your partner.

Reviewer Stephen writes, “It’s a pretty slim device which makes entry one of the easiest of any prostate device I’ve used. As a result, it doesn’t feel very filling and I didn’t feel much laying there with it turned off. But once I turned it in I felt it. The vibrations seemed strong, felt very nice, and I noticed there was some kind of pulsing going on.”

What was that pulsing? He goes on.

“After I while I started to notice what the pulsing was doing, or felt like it was doing. The inserted part and the perineum part were alternating their pulses. It was also feeling like the two ends were almost hugging my prostate, and the alternating pulses were massaging it in a way I have not felt before. These things are called prostate massagers and this we-vibe actually made me feel like my prostate was getting a massage.”

Normally, this prostate massager toy sells for $139.00—but in the name of Prime Day, you can get your prostate massaged for just $111.20!

The best partner-controlled vibrator deal – We-Vibe Moxie Panty Worn Vibrator

If you and your partner feel like getting kinky and playing with control (and getting off in public) then the We-Vibe Moxie Panty Worn Vibrator might be one of the best couples sex toys for you to scoop up this Prime Day. As the name suggests, you wear this vibrator: it’s whisper-quiet and stays in place thanks to a little magnetic clip. Once in place, you give the remote control over to your partner. Its contoured shape was designed with comfort in mind, as was its silky-smooth body-safe silicone.

Amazon Reviewer Jessica writes, ‘My husband and I purchased this mostly to play during the day when we’re away from each other, and it fully meets our expectations. He’s able to control it from his phone, though the app asks my permission first which isn’t a bad thing. Battery life is great, pairs quickly, love all the settings and variety. My husband loves it too, even when we’re around the house on the weekend.”

Another shopper who bought it for his wife writes, “I bought this for my wife as a novelty for when we go out on dates. She lets me control it (when she’s ready) through my cell phone while we shop and have dinner. A super big turn on!”

Normally $139.00, it’s on sale for $111.20.

This hands-free vibrator Prime Day deal – We-Vibe Touch X Lay-on Vibrator

Another vibe in the wearable family, the We-Vibe Touch X Lay-on Vibrator is the ultimate versatile vibrator. You can us it for solo play as a hands-free lay-on vibrator, or slip it in between you and your partner during sex. While its a powerful clitoral stimulator, the brand says you can use it anywhere on your body—yes, anywhere, for “rumbly head-to-toe massages.” While I personally wouldn’t want to massage my whole body with a vibrator, I wish everyone Godspeed and bliss who does.

According to one reviewer, “This is the Cadillac of vibrators.” They add that it’s easy to use with a partner—and worth the cost. “I’ve never paid this much [$99] for a vibrator, but I would order this again in a heartbeat.”

Fortunately for us, it’s Prime Day, which means we don’t have to shell out $100 bucks. The Touch X is on sale for $79.20, which is 20% off.

Best cock ring deal – We-Vibe Pivot Vibrating Cock Ring

Got a penis? We didn’t forget about you. Normally over $100, the We-Vibe Pivot Vibrating Cock Ring is on sale for just $87.20 this Prime Day. Made from waterproof and body-safe silicone, it has 10 different intensity settings that you can control via a remote or app for solo or partnered play. According to the brand, it brings a “fuller longer-lasting erectıon,” and, of course, more pleasure.

Reviewer Bradley writes, “I was gifted one of these a couple years ago and thought wow this is awesome until I tried it on and it was TIGGGHHHTTTTT!

I endured it and over time it stretched. Let’s just say I wore it out. Purchased another one cause I liked it so much and learned that it has almost the same effect if you just put it around the testicles. Okay, bam! Whole new use for the toy.”

This Prime Day, it’s on sale for $87.20, down from the usual $109.

This must-have toy cleaner spray deal – Lovehoney Fresh Toy Cleaner Spray

Whether you do in fact plan to rub the We-Vibe Touch X Lay-on Vibrator all over the rest of your body or you just want to practice good hygiene (which… I hope… is all of us), toss the Lovehoney Fresh Toy Cleaner Spray into your cart this Prime Day. It’s less than $15 bucks every day of the year, and Prime Day brings it down to $12.74.

While you obvs need to clean your toys for sanitary reasons, using the right kind of cleaner (such as Lovehoney’s) also keeps the toys from deteriorating. And who wants that?? This spray’s water-based formula means it’s safe to use on toys of all materials—including silicone. Cheap, easy, and effective, it’s earned a 4.7-star review on Amazon. Customers say it works well, doesn’t have any weird smell, and is easy to use. What more can one ask for?