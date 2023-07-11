The Best Sex Toy Deals for Amazon Prime Day

You know what we don’t have the budget for these days? Anything other than our own fingers up our own holes. Which is kind of a lie [pumps Aesop soap], but it is hard to part with money from the “Let’s Feel Something” budget (cheese, poppers, breathable undies; booze, linen sheets, more poppers) for vibrators that can cost hundreds of dollars. That’s one piece of cheese you don’t get to taste-test before you buy it, jabroni. How do you know if you’re actually getting a whisper-quiet vibrator? Who told you to spring for USB-rechargeable sex toys? (I mean, we did. But I digress.)

The point is, we’ve tried loads of load-busters. We know which vibrators we’d take to the grave, and which ones are best to bring into the rotation when you’ve eaten at the saaaaame restaurant every night of the week. We know which sex toys are worth the hype, which ones we’re dying to try (link in bio to the LELO clitoral vibrator that looks like Gonzo’s nose), and which luxury vibrators we’ll finally be ordering (sup, Billy 2) during Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 11 to 12. There will be piping hot deals on Fire TVs, AirPods, and, you guessed it, the best sex toys your sweet coins can buy on both Amazon and other sexual wellness sites.

The best sex toys on Amazon run the gamut, from classic first time vibrators and dildos to elaborate fuck machines, and many are already on sale prior to Prime Day. There’s also an enticing smattering of early sexual wellness deals from Lovehoney, LELO, Babeland, and Womanizer, which means you can go home with a dragon’s hoard of bejeweled butt plugs and other treats that go bump in the night from all across the web.

Let’s ride.

The best Amazon Prime Day sex toy deals

Amazon is filled with all kinds of sex toys, including massage wands, dildos, and vibrators from best-selling brands such as Satsifyer and Womanizer. Score this chic dual vibrating rabbit-style massager for 37% off…

Score a sonic pulse vibrator from LELO, which creates the most amazing clitoral edging orgasms, for 34% off.

The Hitachi Magic Wand is considered the greatest wand vibrator of all time (by sex toy historians and happy people with clitorises), and the rechargeable version is 22% off this Prime Day, so go cordless and cum hard.

Sup, penis gang. Looking for a vibrating stoker to make solo (or couple) seshes a little more stimulating? This luxe, top-rated toy from Fun Factory is 25% off and is designed to add exciting new feelings to a round of stroking. “It’s [the] best male sex toy you’ll find,” writes one reviewer, while another adds, “it gives a feeling I’ve never experienced before and I’ve been finding myself using it almost every time I have some alone time.”

Speaking of couple-friendly toys, LELO’s handsome Tor 2 cock ring is also on sale for 41% off, for harder boners and hands-free clitoral stimulation for partners.

Looking for a vibrator that really simulates receiving bomb oral? Add this clitoral “licking” vibrator to cart—which simultaneously massages your G spot—and thank us later. That 4.8-out-of-five star rating is no joke; “I was able to adjust the mode for clitoral tongue at a higher speed, while simultaneously receiving pleasure form a low vibrating dildo,” reads one review. “Honestly, I wish this is how men could do it, at the same time. For the price, you won’t regret it!!!!” Def—and especially when it’s 14% off, making it just $23.99.

What makes this rabbit-style vibrator so special? It has a heating function so it makes the penetrative end feel a little more… realistic [smiling devil emoji]. It’s 30% off, meaning you can take it home for just $27.99 today.

In the mood for love butt stuff? Lube up and grab this vibrating anal bead butt plug for 25% off, complete with multiple vibration patterns; soft, flexible body-safe material; and, of course, graduated beads so you can get juuust the right feeling at your own pace.

The best sex toy sites having Prime Day sales

Babeland is offering 20% off sitewide with major discounts on cock rings, couples’ toys, suction stimulators, and other great sex toys for humping and grinding—just use the promo code PRIMOBABE.

LELO is offering up to 50% off sitewide for its Prime Day sale (no code needed). In the words of VICE contributor Angel Kilmister, the Enigma G-spot and clitoral vibrator is so banging, it’s “like if technologically advanced aliens designed a sex toy.”

Curious about prostate orgasms? LELO’s elegant Hugo vibrator is a velveteen silicone treat for your backdoor activities, and it even includes a remote control for partner or solo play—and it’s majorly discounted.

Lovehoney is offering up to 70% off select sex toys and accessories right now for its Prime Day, where you can scoop everything from lingerie to luxury bondage kits. This BDSM bundle is 40% off, and includes a set of silky restraints for arm and leg bondage, a faux leather flogger, a blindfold, and a tickler for less than the cost of a lobster dinner.

Womanizer’s Starlet vibrator is also 50% off, and has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,000 Lovehoney reviewers who vibe with its compact size and clit-sucking expertise. As one fan writes, “WORTH EVERY PENNY […] I don’t think I’ve ever came so quickly or hard.”

Mantric’s remote control-enabled prostate massager is 50% off, and a hit amongst reviewers for its ergonomic shape and ability to deliver the big Os thanks to its 7 vibration modes. As one stan writes, “The mattress topper had to be hung out to dry as [my partner] turned into a supersoaker.”

Lovers is offering up to 20% off tons of sex toys, including rose suction vibrators, butt plugs, and the Ruby Glow Grinder, a huge VICE reader favorite for those who like to hump their toys.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off clearance items and 40% off everything for its Prime Week sale with the code PRIME. savings on some of our all-time faves such as the Satisfyer Pro 2, this oral-simulating Pipedream penis stroker, and newer icons to the sex toy game as well. [TikTok-famous rose vibrator has entered the chat.]

Don’t sleep on PinkCherry’s BDSM offerings, either. The site is slinging a drill-free sex swing that hangs on your door to make you (and your landlord) really, really happy, as well as some furry black handcuffs for less than the price of an oat milk latte.

Tracy’s Dog is offering special deals on tons of men’s and women’s and sex-ccessories for up to 66% off.

Womanizer is offering up to 35% off some of its individual best-selling vibrators as well as sex toy bundles where you can save hundreds of your hard-earned clams. The We-Vibe Chorus and Womanizer Premium bundle unites two game-changing clitoral vibrators: The former delivers wearable, direct clit-stim vibrations, while the Premium uses Womanizer’s Pleasure Air Technology to simultaneously suck and massage the clitoris without ever touching it. Cop the bundle while it’s $81 off.

See you in the sex furniture aisle.

