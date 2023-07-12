VICE
The Best Sneaker Deals for Prime Day Are Fresh AF

By and

Greetings, squeakers—that’s our new name for sneakerheads whose shoes are so new, they’re still squeakin’. Put down your toothbrush and baking soda and get thee to a laptop, because if you’re on the hunt for fresh kicks, Prime Day has become a national holiday of sneaker deals—and not just if you shop on Amazon.

Sure, Amazon has great deals today on a bunch of footwear (and you’ll find some of those below), but the alternative deals from other retailers including Hoka and SSENSE are giving us liiife, and no shortage of options when it comes to men’s and women’s sneakers. Peruse below, clear some space in your closet, and smash “order” on the sneaks of your dreams.

The best Nike deals for Prime Day

The best Adidas deals for Prime Day

The best Salomon deals for Prime Day

The best Reebok deals for Prime Day

The best designer sneaker deals for Prime Day

The best Hoka deals for Prime Day

The best New Balance deals for Prime Day

Nike Killshot 2
Nike

Killshot 2

$115.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Nike Court Legacy
Nike

Court Legacy

$102.35 at Amazon

Buy Now
Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Nike

Air Force 1 Mid

$158.54 at Amazon

Buy Now
Nike Blazer Mid Vintage ‘77
Nike

Blazer Mid Vintage ‘77

$95.06 at Amazon

Buy Now
adidas Samba
Adidas

Samba

$69.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
adidas Ozweego
Adidas

Ozweego

$120.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
adidas Gazelle
Adidas

Gazelle

$100.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Adidas Superstar 82
Adidas

Superstar 82

$150.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
adidas Ultraboost 22
Adidas

Ultraboost 22

$190.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Salomon Speedcross 5 Gore-Tex
Salomon

Speedcross 5 Gore-Tex

$160.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Salomon XT-6
Salomon

XT-6

$205.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Salomon XT-Quest 2
Salomon

XT-Quest 2

$240.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Reebok Workout Plus
Reebok

Workout Plus

$80.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Reebok Classic Leather
Reebok

Classic Leather

$80.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Reebok Club C 85
Reebok

Club C 85

$85.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Off-White Off Court 3.0
Off-White

Off Court 3.0

$740.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Y-3 Ajatu Court Sneaker
Y-3

Ajatu Court

$310.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Rick Owens Geobasket
Rick Owens

Geobasket

$1125.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Balenciaga Track LED Sneaker
Balenciaga

Track LED

$1650.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Hoka Clifton 8
HOKA

Clifton 8

$179.32 at Amazon

Buy Now
Hoka Bondi X
HOKA

Bondi X

$217.00 at Hoka

Buy Now
Hoka Clifton L Suede
HOKA

Clifton L Suede

$170.00 at Hoka

Buy Now
New Balance 550
New Balance

550

$116.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
New Balance 327
New Balance

327

$100.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
New Balance 650
New Balance

650

$145.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
