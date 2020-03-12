Prime Minister’s Wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus

This story has been updated with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s COVID-19 test results.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office released late Thursday, “she is feeling well, taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

Justin Trudeau “is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said.

On Facebook Thursday evening, Grégoire Trudeau told Canadians she’s doing well and there’s no need to worry.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Earlier Thursday the prime minister said he would work from home and self-isolate while his wife was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

“Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, U.K., the Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” said the PMO.

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh announced shortly after that he was self-isolating and feeling unwell.

Trudeau postponed an in-person meeting with premiers out of “an abundance of caution,” but has not experienced any symptoms himself, according to the PMO. Instead, Trudeau plans to get on a group call with the provinces “to discuss our collective action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe.”

Canada has confirmed more than 100 cases of coronavirus, and at least one death. In the face of plunging stock prices and widespread event cancellations, Trudeau announced a $1 billion safety net that will allow Canadians to access unemployment assistance and other stay-at-home resources faster.

If the prime minister is looking for more best practices to avoid spreading the virus, he may want to check out the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s infographic on beard-shaving, which recommends keeping facial hair out of the way of a mask-sealing surface.

