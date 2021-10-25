Prime Minister of Sudan Arrested in Military Coup

The prime minister of Sudan and his wife have been arrested by military officers in an apparent coup attempt, the prime minister’s office has confirmed in a statement.

Sudanese security forces deploy in the capital Khartoum. Photo: -/AFP via Getty Images

Abdalla Hamdok, who was leading the northeast African country’s transitional government, was taken from his residence in the capital Khartoum early this morning. Alongside the prime minister, the military has also detained a number of other senior civilian leaders, holding them at an undisclosed location.

Videos by VICE

For now, little is known of the soldiers carrying out the coup as they are yet to speak publicly, but Sudan’s information ministry has described the group as representing “joint military forces.”

Meanwhile, thousands of pro-democracy protesters are currently gathered in Khartoum in opposition to the coup. According to Sudan’s Doctors Committee, a least a dozen demonstrators have been injured in clashes with the military around the capital.

Sudanese protesters lift national flags as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members. Photo: -/AFP via Getty Images

The head of the government’s transitional council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has officially dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.