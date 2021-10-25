Prime Minister of Sudan Arrested in Military Coup

The prime minister of Sudan and his wife have been arrested by military officers in an apparent coup attempt, the prime minister’s office has confirmed in a statement.
Abdalla Hamdok, who was leading the northeast African country’s transitional government, was taken from his residence in the capital Khartoum early this morning. Alongside the prime minister, the military has also detained a number of other senior civilian leaders, holding them at an undisclosed location.
For now, little is known of the soldiers carrying out the coup as they are yet to speak publicly, but Sudan’s information ministry has described the group as representing “joint military forces.”
Meanwhile, thousands of pro-democracy protesters are currently gathered in Khartoum in opposition to the coup. According to Sudan’s Doctors Committee, a least a dozen demonstrators have been injured in clashes with the military around the capital.
The head of the government’s transitional council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has officially dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.