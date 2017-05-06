Servings: 20

Prep time: 10 hours

Total time: 14 hours

Ingredients

for the chimichurri sauce:

1 quart parsley, chopped

8 cannabis fan leaves, finely chopped (optional)

⅓ to ½ cup fresh garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon red chile flakes

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 cups|475 ml canola or other neutral oil

2 cups|475 ml olive oil

for the ribeye:

2 bone-in ribeye steaks

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons kief-infused butter (optional)

¾ cup plus 3 tablespoons|220 ml olive oil

Directions

For the chimichurri sauce, mix parsley, cannabis leaves (if using), garlic, red chili flakes, oregano, red wine vinegar, salt, and oils in a large bowl. Rub the steaks with generous amount of salt and pepper. Let rest in fridge uncovered for ten hours or overnight. Take out of fridge two hours before cooking and allow to come to room temp.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high, warm the regular olive oil. Working with one ribeye at a time, cook, flipping once, until well-browned and cooked to desired doneness. The timing will depend on the thickness of the steak; a steak ¾-inch thick will take 8 to 10 minutes for medium-rare, or 135°F on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer ribeye to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining steak. Cut steaks against the grain into slices about ½-inch thick and transfer to individual plates. Serve topped with infused butter, if desired, and accompanied by the chimichurri.

