Prime Video’s God Of War Casts a Surprising Kratos

Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of God of War just locked in the actor who will be playing Kratos in the series. In a surprising twist, the choice is an actor who portrayed one of the villains in the video game series.

Ryan Hurst, from God of war: Ragnarok, is the new kratos

Screenshot: Playstation

Prime Video must have been studying the God of War source material closely, because the team behind the project seems to have found their live-action Kratos amongst the cast of 2022’s God of War: Ragnarok. Ryan Hurst, who played Thor in the video game, will be returning to the franchise in the starring role for Prime Video.

Videos by VICE

Hurst takes on the lead role in the adaptation that seems like it is heavily inspired by the 2018 video game. Prime Video says that the show will follow “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Hurst is obviously already very familiar with the source material, so he seems like a great choice to take on the starring role. It will be very interesting to see the actor shave his head (presumably) and take on the role of Kratos when the series arrives.

Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos in the modern games, already took to social media to congratulate Hurst on the role. Given the community’s adoration of Judge, it won’t be surprising to see him potentially show up for at least a cameo in the series.

What Else has Ryan Hurst Starred in?

Although many gamers are likely already familiar with Hurst from his role of Thor, the actor has plenty of other credits, as well. Some of his most well known roles include, Gerry Bertier in Disney’s Remember the Titans, Tom Clark in Taken, Opie Winston in the FX network drama series Sons of Anarchy, and Sergeant Ernie Savage in We Were Soldiers.

God of War has officially been greenlit for two seasons and more details about the rest of the cast will likely be arriving soon. Pre-production is underway in Vancouver. Given that pre-production is spinning up and casting is still taking place, it’s likely that fans won’t see this project come to life until 2027.

The project’s showrunner, Ronald D. Moore, also helped bring Battlestar Galactica into the modern era, so he has plenty of experience with adapting a popular IP.

Prime Video’s God of War has not announced a release date yet.