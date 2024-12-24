Primus Needs a New Drummer—But Applicants Are Getting Scammed

Primus is on the lookout for a new drummer, but it seems some ne’er-do-wells are trying to take advantage of those hoping to snag the spot.

Primus founder Les Claypool recently took to social media to share that since launching a campaign to replace longtime Primus drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander — who abruptly exited the band in October — they have received thousands of applications.

Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

However, it turns out that some of those interested in the open spot are being tricked by “pranksters” who are pretending to be Primus.

“As we begin to wrap up the process of scouring the over 5,000 applications we’ve received and we begin to schedule the auditions for later in January,” Claypool explained, “we, unfortunately, have been plagued by a handful of pranksters who think it is funny to contact some of the applicants on their own and pretend to be a representative from Primus.”

“Although this is obviously the work of some extremely clever individuals whose intellect and sophistication must far exceed any of the general public to the point that none of us are really able to comprehend and appreciate this kind of humor,” Claypool continued, “it is our duty here in the Primus camp to at least give a “heads up” as it were, to those who may be duped by these sad individuals who are obviously struggling with their own insecurities and shriveled genitalia.”

Finally, Claypool added: “Please note that any correspondence from Primus to would-be drum candidates will come from our management and will have confirmation information within the email. Sorry for any inconvenience if you’ve experienced any of this.”