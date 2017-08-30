Prince’s Favourite Colour Wasn’t Even Purple, You Plebs

Oh so you think you know Prince, huh? Think you’re a veritable encyclopaedia of Prince? Out here yelling about how the first thing anyone should know about Prince is that his favourite colour was purple? Here’s you: “Actually, he liked purple so much that a shade of purple was named after him. Next question.”

Except. Ahem. This has turned out to not actually be true. Though purple is the colour we most closely associate with Prince, his sister Tyka Nelson has said that it was not actually his fave. Last week, she spoke to London’s Evening Standard ahead the opening of an exhibition featuring loads of his personal belongings, which is due to hit the British capital later this year. “The stand out piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” she said. “It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange.” Well, damn.

If I am honest, usually I would not particularly care about an adult’s colour preferences, but there is something delightful about the idea of Prince selecting orange for his real favourite colour, as a sort of secret, something private while all the shitmunchers just assumed he liked purple. It’s nice that from beyond the grave, he’s still playing us all, isn’t it? Pantone had better hurry up with that Prince Orange and all.

