‘Saturday Night Live’ Honored Prince Last Night in a Touching Tribute

Last Night, Saturday Night Live held a dedication to Prince, and the affect he left on the show’s cast and crew. The show opened with a monologue from Jimmy Fallon, who wore a nice purple tie to honor the occasion, and he gave a speech based around Prince’s appearance at last year’s SNL 40 after party. It’s a nice remembrance, Fallon recalling his presence whenever he would arrive to the show, and how anytime he performed it became an event. “It was Prince. Times have changed, styles have come and gone, but no matter what, Prince has never not been cool,” Fallon said.

The special featured clips from all his performances on the show, from his first appearance in 1981 to play “Party Up,” in 1989 to perform “Electric Chair, a spot in 2006 where he played “Fury” and “Beautiful, Loved & Blessed,” and his final appearance in 2014 where he played an extended medley of songs. They also held showed skits last night, with Fred Armisen as Prince on “The Prince Show,” as well as footage from his SNL 40 after party appearance, in addition to yesterday’s footage.