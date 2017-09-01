Prince’s Half-Sister Says Purple Was His Favorite Color, Stokes Controversy

On April 20, 2016, Prince Rogers Nelson was alive. Just about everything that’s happened since then has been shit. It means that we have to take pleasure in the smallest, strangest things to get by. And what we have now is the bizarre controversy surrounding Prince’s favorite color.



In an interview last Monday, Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, said that Prince—who wrote an album called Purple Rain, starred in a movie called Purple Rain, wore purple all the time, owned at least one purple limousine, lit his Paisley Park mansion in purple, and recently had a shade of purple named after him—actually favored orange. “It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favourite color was actually orange,” the 57-year-old told London rag The Evening Standard.

Now Prince’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has responded to the claim in a statement to the Associated Press. Though Prince “was fond of many colors in the rainbow,” the statement read, “he especially loved the color purple because it represented royalty.” Nelson added that “the color purple always made him feel Princely.”

This is a fun dispute that givs us good excuse to listen to D.M.S.R. in which Prince tells us that we “can all take a bit of my purple rock.”

Alex Robert Ross


