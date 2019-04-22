The Memoir Prince Worked on in His Final Months Is Coming This Fall

Just a month before Prince died in 2016, he invited guests to the Manhattan nightclub Avenue to announce he was working on a personal memoir with Random House. According to the New York Times, he told the crowd, “We’re starting right at the beginning—my first memory—and hopefully we can move all the way to the Super Bowl.” Though Prince was only able to submit around 50 pages for the book before his death, Random House confirmed to the AP on Monday that the completed memoir will be released on October 29.

The book will tell Prince’s life story, and it will include original photos and lyric sheets for songs like “Purple Rain.” Prince tapped The New Yorker‘s Dan Piepenbring to write the book with him, and Piepenbring is still involved in the forthcoming project. The Beautiful Ones‘ Editor Chris Jackson told the AP, “It’s a treasure not just for Prince fans but for anyone who wants to see one of our greatest creative artists and original minds at work on his greatest creation: himself.”

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Taylor Hosking on Twitter and Instagram.