Prince’s Legendary Vault of Music Was Drilled Open

Photo via Prince’s Instagram

Spend any amount of time learning about Prince, and pretty quickly you’ll hear about his legendary vault of music. After his death one of the biggest concerns became what would come of the storied collection of music, and whether or not we’d ever hear it. We’re slightly closer to an answer, as it’s been reported by ABC News that the fault has been literally drilled open (and yes, it was a physical vault).

Videos by VICE

With no will written, authority over Prince’s estate was given to Bremer Trust, the St. Cloud Minnesota company. The news report spoke about how much there was enough music every year for the next century. A close collaborator with Prince, Susan Rogers, spoke on the amount of work there was in the vault, saying “we could put out more music in a month that most people could in a year.” It’s still unclear what will happen to the music or the rest of his estate, as his family have been battling for control of the estate. [Via Consequence of Sound]