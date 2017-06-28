Princess Nokia Is Effortlessly Fly in Her “G.O.A.T.” Video

Princess Nokia has established herself as an underground mainstay in the past few years with her multifaceted musical output and her ability to embody the complex identity of a young woman of color growing up in NYC. The best examples of this are her 2016 mixtape 1992 and her autobiographical podcast Smart Girl Club Radio. Today, it was announced that the seasoned rapper was signed to Rough Trade Records. To celebrate, Nokia dropped a new song and video titled “G.O.A.T.” which features her boasting on her swag and rap skills. In the short clip, she posts up in front of a sporty three-wheeled car, while reclining back in the seat, talking her shit. She also pays homage to legendary Memphis rappers La Chat and Gangsta Boo. Watch the video above.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.