Prins Thomas Readies A Massive, Three-Volume Tribute to Paradise Garage

Norwegian nu-disco producer Prins Thomas isn’t afraid to stand side-by-side with his heroes, be it by name-checking proto-techno innovator Manuel Göttsching in the title of on one of his earliest releases (cheekily called “Goettsching”), or issuing an official remix of Roxy Music’s seminal “Avalon” (with fellow Oslo resident Lindstrøm) once the rest of the world caught on to his Instagram-filtered take on classic disco sounds.

The Scandinavian DJ’s latest release, a three-volume mix set with a soup can visual, offers a dada-esque nod to New York’s legendary Paradise Garage. By proxy, Thomas grabs hold of the long tail left by the club’s deified DJ, Larry Levan, although he doesn’t attempt to duplicate any of the original cuts that made Levan’s sets at the Garage so memorable.



Paradise Garage forever

Instead, Thomas takes inspiration from Levan’s adventurous spirit, compiling three separate sets that touch on distinct styles. The first is a retro-leaning adventure into abstract cuts by artists you’ve almost certainly not heard of (try the track list below). Disc two and three offer the sort of house and techno Levan would likely have played had he not passed away in 1989—Ricardo Villalobos, Robert Hood, DJ Harvey (as RV Cock)—before melting into a mix of psychedelic sounds that closes with Kurt Vile’s gauzy freak-folk “Baby’s Arms.” Paradise Goulash is out via Eskimo Recordings in October in CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

Tracklist

CD1

01. Turns – Forever More Pt. III

02. Gabor Szabo – Galatea’s Guitar

03. Brian Bennett Band – Drum Odyssey

04. Aqua Bassino – Ibiza

05. Claude Speeed – VIN

06. Sun Araw – Ma Holo

07. Richard Schneider Jr. – Samba-Trip

08. Mistral – Starship 109

09. The Durian Brothers – Weggeputscht

10. Zazou Bikaye & CY1 – Lamuka

11. Berliner Ring – El Amarna

12. C Cat Trance – Dalbouka

13. A Split – Second – Scandinavian Bellydance

14. TM404 – 303/303/303/303/606

15. RVDS – Nerds

16. Len Leise – Dance Of The Ghosts

17. NSI. – Nikita

18. Wally Badarou – Voices

19. Jan Akkerman – Tranquilizer

CD2 01. Bjørn Torske – Nestor

02. Actress – Xoul Particles

03. Son.sine – Upekah

04. Hakimonu – Cadence 1 / Native A

05. Donato Dozzy & Tin Man – Test 7

06. I:Cube – Falling

07. Hieroglyphic Being – Imaginary Soundscapes 9

08. Forever Sound – Glowworm

09. Odd Numbers – Riviera

10. Dreamatic – I Can Feel It (Enzo Elia GFR Edit)

11. SW. – Untitled

12. Pev & Kowton – Low Strobe

13. Joachim Holm & Alejandro Mosso – Tre Melodi

14. Robert Hood – Drive (The Age Of Automation)

15. Abdulla Rashim – Moral Blinds

16. Dirty Jesus – Don’t Fuck With My Shit (RV Cock’s Black Cock Mix)

17. Marcos Cabral – Sweet & Sour

18. Box Saga – Zen And The Art Of Deadlines

19. Bjørn Torske – Nitten Nitti

20. Les Big Byrd – Roundhouse Blues

CD3

01. Ü – The Subdubba Beat (Stockholmia Glue Mix)

02. Petar Dundov – Sailing Off The Grid|

03. Louis Haiman – Ghosts Of Gratiot

04. Evigt Mörker – Högre

05. Morphosis – Silent Screamer

06. Sebbo – Watamu Beach (Moritz von Oswald Rework)

07. Young Marco – Biology Theme

08. Luke Abbott – Modern Driveway

09. Ricardo Villalobos – Defixia

10. Zadig – Quiet Orbit Around Gladia

11. Marcellus Pittman – The Mad Underdog

12. Stefan Vincent – Fool Me Again

13. Blacknecks – Don’t Dream It Be It

14. Siriusmo – Liu

15. Il Guardiano Del Faro – Ma Ci Pensi, Io E Te

16. Johanna Billing – This Is How We Walk On The Moon

17. Krater – Labyrint

18. Kurt Vile – Baby’s Arms