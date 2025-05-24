Prison Guards Just Caught a Drug Smuggling Cat—And It’s All on Video

Prison guards recently nabbed an unlikely purr-p. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Costa Rican Ministry of Justice and Peace said that guards at Pococí Penitentiary rescued a cat that was being used as a drug mule.

The cat was carrying two packages of drugs, which were stuck to its body. One of the packages contained 235.65 grams of apparent marijuana, while the other had 67.76 grams of apparent crack paste.

“Thanks to the quick actions of acting officers, the cat was able to be caught and removed from its packages, thus preventing them from reaching their final destination,” the post read.

The Drug-Smuggling Cat Is Caught on Camera

In addition to the statement, the ministry shared a video of the feline rescue. In the clip, the officer climbed a fence to grab the black and white cat.

The animal was then carefully extricated from its packages, which were taped to its body. As one guard cut the tape away, others stood by to offer the cat pets throughout the ordeal.

After it was freed from the packages, the cat was turned over to SENASA, the National Animal Health Service.

According to People, officials are currently reviewing security footage to try and trace the cat’s movements before it was caught. By doing so, officials hope to discover who tried to smuggle the drugs into the prison and was meant to receive them, per the outlet.

According to local outlet The Tico Times, Pococí Penitentiary, along with other prisons, has been facing contraband issues. Reforms, such as limiting inmate visits and calls, have been made in an effort to limit smuggling, per the outlet. Those changes have led to hunger strikes and other protests, the outlet reported.

The outlet further reported that cats and other animals have previously been used as drug smugglers in Panama and Sri Lanka.