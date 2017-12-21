Prison Soccer in Uganda: VWOS

“This is a prison that erupted into a riot in the 90’s—a massive riot. So much so that the national guard had to come in. But with a ratio of prisoners to guards at 35-to-1, there couldn’t be a situation with more potential for danger that you could imagine in a prison: everyone in one place. But yet, everything went about peacefully. Even the guards; the guards aren’t watching the prisoners—the guards are watching the game. You don’t want to be the guy who got soccer turned off. So everybody’s on their best behavior.”

-Evan Rosenfeld, showrunner VICE World of Sports

