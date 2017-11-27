Private Memories Don’t Exist in This New ‘Black Mirror’ Teaser

After dropping a very cryptic trailer for the fourth season of Black Mirror back in August, Netflix has been slowly building anticipation for its upcoming slate of dystopian episodes with a few new standalone teasers. On Sunday, the streaming service followed the trailer for the Jodie Foster-directed “Arkangel” with a trailer for “Crocodile,” which examines the power of unreliable memories.

According to IndieWire, the episode takes place in Iceland and follows a young woman on a quest to collect people’s memories about a traumatic event. But because memories are often subjective, her interviewees are introduced to “a new device that can access your raw impressions of events.”

“Crocodile” isn’t the first Black Mirror episode that examines the privacy and accuracy surrounding remembered events. The first season’s “The Entire History of You” explores a world in which people can record, erase, and play back their own memories—a technological advancement that ends up sinking a marriage.

Black Mirror co-creator Annabel Jones told the Independent that “Crocodile” is “set in the near future where your memories are no longer private so they can be dredged—sometimes in helpful ways. It’s very different to ‘The Entire History of You’ in that they’re not accurate—they’re memories rather than recordings.”

The new trailers for season four are apparently part of Netflix’s “13 Days of Black Mirror” celebration, so there will likely be a steady stream of new teasers to chew on over the next couple of days. While they do shed some light on what horrors are to come in the new season, the show’s creators are still staying pretty tight-lipped on when the new series will drop. According to the Independent, it’ll likely be sometime later this year.

Until then, check out the latest trailer above.