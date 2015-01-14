Watch Pro Skater Richie Jackson Rip Everything But a Skateboard in the New Moon Duo Video

So how did Moon Duo arrive at Jackson?

“We loved Richie Jackson’s skate videos, the idea of a psychedelic skater, something outside of the norm. We contacted him and he had the idea of doing the world’s first skate video without a skateboard, and we were sold right there.”

Look for synth-driven post-punk track “Animal” to appear on Moon Duo’s forthcoming seven-inch of the same name, as well as the Shadow of the Sun LP due on March 3rd.

MOON DUO on TOUR

Tue. Feb. 27 – Fargo, MN @ The Aquarium

Wed. Feb. 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sun. March 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Tue. March 3 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. March 4 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

Thu. March 5 – Toronto, ON @ Silver Dollar

Fri. March 6 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

Sat. March 7 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

Mon. March 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Tue. March 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Wed. March 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Thu. March 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Fri. March 13 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

Sat. March 14 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

Sun. March 15 – Dallas, TX @ City Tavern

Sat. March 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Sun. March 22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Tue. March 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos

Wed. March 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Fri. March 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret w/ Craft Spells

Sat. March 28 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Wed. April 8 – Manchester, UK @ Islington Mill

Thu. April 9 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

Fri. April 10 – Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Sat. April 11 – Bordeaux, FR @ Bootleg

Sun. April 12 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

Tue. April 14 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

Wed. April 15 – Barcelona, ES @ Almo2Bar

Thu. April 16 – Lyon, FR @ Le Marché Gare

Fri. April 17 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211

Sat. April 18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen

Mon. April 20 – Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

Tue. April 21 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

Wed. April 22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Thu. April 23 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Fri. April 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Sat. April 25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Tue. April 28 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

Wed. April 29 – Leeds, UK @ Holy Trinity Church

Thu. April 30 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Fri. May 1 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Sat. May 2 – Letterkenny, IE @ Distorted Perspective Festival

Mon. May 4 – Liverpool, UK @ The Kazimer