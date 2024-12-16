Pro Wrestler Steven Flowe Is the Grunge Tribute Act You Didn’t Know You Needed

Rock bands have been inspiring wrestling for many years, but we certainly didn’t expect one to be inspired by Pearl Jam. The new wrestling star debuted over the weekend at The SuperWrestlers: Unleashed event at Concord Music Hall in Chicago, looking as fantastically ’90s as you’d hope

Rocking long hair, multiple flannels, and guitar, Steven Flowe climbed into the ring to a parody version of Pearl Jam’s hit song, “Even Flow,” from which he derives his moniker. The tune hilariously just repeated his name over and over.

Videos by VICE

Footage from his big match against Jordan Kross made it online, showing Steven Flowe at one point taking off his top flannel shirt and throwing it before dropping an elbow on his opponent.

The grunge wrestler’s debut has sparked a lot of comments online, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter): “This is what professional wrestling should be. The indies know what’s up.”

No word on who Steven Flowe will be facing off against in his next match, but we hope it’s Jeremy or the Spoonman.