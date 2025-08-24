‘Probably Racist’: Earl Sweatshirt Has a Message For Anyone Still Whining About ‘Mumble Rap’

‘Mumble rap’ was a nonsense concept from the beginning. It always seemed like an indictment on those with bad ears rather than a real criticism. The artists people persecuted were very audible, their enunciation clear even if their delivery was different. This just proves that a lot of people hear the music but aren’t truly listening. Ultimately, it felt reductive of hip-hop as a beautiful, imaginative, forward-thinking genre and culture. Additionally, Earl Sweatshirt says that leading with the idea of ‘mumble rap’ has far more despicable implications than just lousy ears.

Recently, Earl spoke on the New York Times’ Popcast in promotion of his latest album Live Laugh Love. There, he chronicles his life and career, from his Odd Future days to his fatherhood today. One moment during the conversation, he opens up about his desire to tinker around with his skillset as a rapper. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t follow traditional understandings of what hip-hop is. Moreover, the idea of ‘mumble rap’ makes Earl scoff outright.

Earl Sweatshirt Trashes The Notion of ‘Mumble Rap’

“I definitely want to always be expanding my linguistic capabilities,” he says. “Vocabulary, like, ability to speak different languages and shit. I was talking about that shit with MIKE a couple weeks ago, where, like, if you’re in 2025 complaining about mumble rap? Mhm, probably racist.”

Ultimately, Earl Sweatshirt looks at these kinds of listeners with a lack of real love for hip-hop. Moreover, it’s an affront to learning as a whole. What else are we here for on earth if not to learn? “If you haven’t processed that different people talk different ways, and that it’s not they fucking job to fucking make sure that you from Kansas understands every single word… Why are you not trying to aspire to learn new things?” Earl adds.