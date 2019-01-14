Processing Lifetime’s Documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

In the weeks since Lifetime aired its six-part documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, we’re starting to see the film prompt some actual change. Lady Gaga apologized for working with the R&B artist, and musicians like Chance the Rapper have said they’re going to pull—if they haven’t already taken down—their collaborations with him from streaming sites. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Illinois and Georgia have opened investigations into the singer’s alleged abuse. But on a more personal level, the film leaves its viewers with a lot to digest. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we had a handful of VICE writers and editors—Noisey’s Kristin Corry, Broadly’s Dani Kwateng-Clark, and VICE’s Janae Price and Taylor Hosking—weigh in on what it’s been like to process the documentary.

