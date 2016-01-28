Producer of “Harlem Shake” Ghosted His Own Track Premiere On the Colbert Show

Last night “Harlem Shake” producer, Baauer, made an appearance on the Stephen Colbert show to promote his recently announced and long-awaited debut album, giving a performance that can only be described as a more gangsta Hamilton.

Aa (pronounced “double-a”), due for release on LuckyMe on March 18, will feature some heavy-hitters including M.I.A, Future, Pusha T, Rustie, and Novelist. That’s the album art above and track list below. Previously, Baauer shared the video for the single “Gogo!”

Videos by VICE

Last night, however, for the premiere of “Day Ones,” the producer lurked on Colbert’s couch with a laptop on his lap, while collaborator Leikeli47 rapped in a ski mask flanked by a posse dressed in Revolutionary War attire. Near the end of the track, Baauer walked on stage and gave Leikeli47 a side hug as Colbert brought the segment to a robotic close.

The oddness of the presentation, however, didn’t take away from the fact that “Day Ones” was pretty banging. If the rest of the album is as good as it and “GoGo!”, we’re in for another Baauer-era for sure.



Watch the Colbert performance and “GoGo!” below:

Aa Tracklist

01 Church

02 GoGo!

03 Body

04 Pinku

05 Sow

06 Day Ones [ft. Novelist & Leikeli 47]

07 Good & Bad

08 Way From Me [ft. Tirzah]

09 Temple [ft. M.I.A. & G Dragon]

10 Make it Bang [ft. TT the Artist]

11 Kung Fu [ft. Pusha T & Future]

12 Church Reprise [ft. Rustie]

13 A,a

