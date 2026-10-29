Producer Suing Kanye West Over AI-Generated Vocals Claims He Fears for His Safety

Suing one of the biggest artists in the world is naturally going to come with a ton of anxiety. For one producer suing Kanye West over allegedly unpaid AI-related work, those concerns include his family’s safety. In a report from MyNewsLA, a producer who wants to remain anonymous filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and Yeezy Record Label LLC in August 2026. He alleged that he’s owed at least $220,000 for his work on Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign and Ye’s BULLY, along with other projects. Moreover, that work revolved around the use of AI in the production for the records.

However, the producer stressed that he wants to continue using the name John Doe in court filings. According to his attorney, he fears for his and his family’s safety if their identifying information is made public.

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“Because Plaintiff continues to fear for his physical and emotional safety and that of his family, and to mitigate severe emotional distress, plaintiff respectfully requests that the court allow the case to proceed under a pseudonym,” attorney Mark Steven Avila wrote in court papers.

On October 26, Judge Kristin S. Escalante heard arguments on the request but postponed a decision until November 18.

Currently, it’s unknown whether AI-generated vocals appear on the released versions of Vultures 2 and BULLY. Moreover, he has sent extremely mixed messages on whether or not he’s used it for his music.

Kanye West Allegedly Used AI in His Music According to Latest Lawsuit

On one hand, in February 2025, Ye wholeheartedly admitted to using AI for the making of BULLY. In fact, he compared it to the use of Auto-Tune and believed that his championing of the technology would lead it to become more accepted.

However, in March 2026, he shared that the album was finally on the way and that it would have no AI this time. The album was released on March 27, but it’s not independently established whether the final version contained AI-generated vocals. Now, the lawsuit filed in August makes things even muddier.

Despite the legal woes and the AI allegations, Kanye West has also reconciled with some former friends and collaborators following past disagreements. Perhaps most surprising of all was his reconciliation with Kid Cudi, who previously vowed to never mend fences with Ye.

Now, after a reunion in Chicago, he’s back to calling him a “brother.” “He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now hes good. Everyone deserves some grace when they family,” Cudi said back in September 2026. “I was the hardest on him out of anybody. I held him accountable. He apologized and it was sincere.”

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