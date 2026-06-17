Producer Who Narrowly Escaped Helicopter Crash That Killed Oliver Tree Speaks Out: ‘I Was Supposed to Be With You’

It’s been days since the tragic helicopter crash that killed pop artist Oliver Tree and five others. Now, we’ve learned that a seventh person was “supposed” to be on board with them, and he is speaking out.

In addition to Tree, the crash also claimed the lives of Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, and Lucas Brito Chaves. Both pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, also died.

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The New York Post reports that music producer Victor Wao took to Instagram to memorialize his late friends. In his tribute, he revealed that he was supposed to be with them. However, his fear of flying kept him off the aircraft, and he was taking a vehicle to their planned destination.

Oliver Tree was on a world tour at the time of the crash

“I was supposed to be with you in that helicopter, but I didn’t go at the last minute. You told me that, since I was afraid of flying, you had gotten a car to take me to Angra,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Wao added: “THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST FRIEND I COULD ASK GOD FOR! I will always remember you with that smile on your face that enchanted everyone! I love you, See you on the other side.” He then concluded his post, “I love you forever.”

On June 14, 2026, the helicopter that Charles Marsillac was piloting—a PR-DJJ aircraft—collided with the one piloted by Alexandre Souza—a Bell 206B JetRanger III—300 feet above Recreio dos Bandeirantes. Souzaa’s aircraft was carrying Tree, Vignale, Chaves, and Gaspi. Everyone on both aircraft was killed.

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation

Following Tree’s tragic death, a resurfaced interview revealed what his plans for his will were. “I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it [a career] is mine,” he explained on an April 25 episode of The Zach Sang Show podcast. “So when I die—I’ve set it up—my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny.”

“If I have a wife or kids or anything, [they’re] not getting a f**king penny,” Tree added. “I’ll get my kids through college. That’s the agreement. But there’s not going to be a silver spoon. They’re taken care of because ‘my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s.’ The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists.”